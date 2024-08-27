A delight in movement

MOSCOW — A group of local residents swayed, shuffled and clapped to live piano music Tuesday at the Moscow Contemporary art gallery.

With chairs in front of them in case they need help balancing, the group of six listened to instructor Corrie Befort take them through the steps of a hoedown dance.

“Heel and a toe and a step, step, step,” Befort said while Caroline Germaine played the piano.

The group is learning these movements not just for fun, but to improve their own mobility in their everyday lives.

Befort is teaching a class called Dance for Parkinson’s, and it is held every Tuesday at the Moscow Contemporary gallery space in the Palouse Mall.

Anyone can take the free class, but it is specifically designed to help those with Parkinson’s disease or multiple sclerosis.

Marilyn Heckendorn joined the class with her husband Robert on Tuesday. They tried it because it sounded like fun, especially since it focuses on a different type of dance every week.

“We work on different aspects of dance and of our bodies,” Marilyn said. “It helps us to stay balanced.”

Marilyn said remembering these movements helps her when she is out walking on her own. Robert Heckendorn said moving to a musical beat helps his wife control her footwork.

Both of them praised their teacher.