A delight in movement

MOSCOW — A group of local residents swayed, shuffled and clapped to live piano music Tuesday at the Moscow Contemporary art gallery.
With chairs in front of them in case they need help balancing, the group of six listened to instructor Corrie Befort take them through the steps of a hoedown dance.
“Heel and a toe and a step, step, step,” Befort said while Caroline Germaine played the piano.
The group is learning these movements not just for fun, but to improve their own mobility in their everyday lives.
Befort is teaching a class called Dance for Parkinson’s, and it is held every Tuesday at the Moscow Contemporary gallery space in the Palouse Mall.
Anyone can take the free class, but it is specifically designed to help those with Parkinson’s disease or multiple sclerosis.
Marilyn Heckendorn joined the class with her husband Robert on Tuesday. They tried it because it sounded like fun, especially since it focuses on a different type of dance every week.
“We work on different aspects of dance and of our bodies,” Marilyn said. “It helps us to stay balanced.”
Marilyn said remembering these movements helps her when she is out walking on her own. Robert Heckendorn said moving to a musical beat helps his wife control her footwork.
Both of them praised their teacher.
“She’s positive about everything,” Marilyn said.
Befort has been teaching dance since 2008 in places like New York, Seattle and now the Palouse. During that time, she has focused on dance classes for people with certain diseases like Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s and multiple sclerosis.
Befort said she was inspired by the Mark Morris Dance for Parkinson’s program in New York City, where she saw significant improvement in the dancers’ ability to move during the course of the class.
Befort said her class is very similar to a typical dance class, but it focuses on movements that aid balance, range of motion, sense of space and coordination, which are all affected by the diseases.
Befort, who lives outside Pullman, wanted to start a class like this since she moved to the Palouse six years ago.
She received grant funding to start the classes from the Lewis-Clark Valley Healthcare Foundation and the Northwest Parkinson’s Foundation. She was also able to find a home within the Moscow Contemporary space and get teaching assistance from University of Idaho students.
Befort likes to teach dances from around the world including Japan, Brazil and Africa. She hopes her classes provide a cultural experience for the attendees, while also helping them find a community of dancers.
“There’s a pleasure in learning about these things,” she said. “There’s also a pleasure in moving with other people.”
The classes run at 10:30 a.m. to noon every Tuesday until Nov. 12. A $10 donation is suggested but not required.
