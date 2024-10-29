Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll Question
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the WeekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
Local NewsOctober 28, 2024

A female WSU student was allegedly sexually assaulted on campus

WSU police increasing patrols following possible sexual assault on campus

Lewiston Tribune
story image illustation

PULLMAN — Washington State University police were notified of a possible sexual assault on campus last week.

The agency said in a news release Monday that officers were made aware of an assault on the evening of Oct. 21 in the parking lot south of Beasley Coliseum.

A female WSU student told police she was grabbed from behind and choked. The news release said she lost consciousness and awoke in the same location where she was originally assaulted, and believes she had been sexually assaulted.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

The news release did not provide a description of the subject because the woman did not see them.

More patrols and an increased law enforcement presence on campus will follow this report.

Any information regarding this incident may be reported by calling the Washington State University Police Department at (509)335-8548.

Advertisement
Related
Local NewsOct. 29
Pullman schools tighten cell phone restrictions
Local NewsOct. 29
Fire at Lewiston Orchards home causes $50,000 in damage
Local NewsOct. 29
Six of the city of Lewiston reservoirs to be examined
Local NewsOct. 29
Female WSU student allegedly sexually assaulted on campus
Related
Police warn about ‘new wave of phone scams’
Local NewsOct. 29
Police warn about ‘new wave of phone scams’
Whitman County Library begins search for executive director
Local NewsOct. 29
Whitman County Library begins search for executive director
Pullman Regional Hospital integrates with Palouse Medical
Local NewsOct. 29
Pullman Regional Hospital integrates with Palouse Medical
Labrador joins Utah land lawsuit
Local NewsOct. 29
Labrador joins Utah land lawsuit
Clarkston residents laud EMS
Local NewsOct. 29
Clarkston residents laud EMS
FROM THE ARCHIVES: In search of the Lady in Blue
Local NewsOct. 28
FROM THE ARCHIVES: In search of the Lady in Blue
Pumpkin Palooza brings out an all-star cast
Local NewsOct. 27
Pumpkin Palooza brings out an all-star cast
Student-led initiative working to provide support to young people in the L-C Valley
Local NewsOct. 27
Student-led initiative working to provide support to young people in the L-C Valley
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy