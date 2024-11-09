Sections
Local NewsNovember 9, 2024

A hand up, not a handout

Ka-ten-hoy-ten Mark Stanger delivers a blessing of the site for the 36th Habitat for Humanity Home Friday in the Lewiston Orchards. Stanger’s daughter, Anna Clark, far left, and her family of five will be moving into the home. “What really stuck with me was that this is a hand up and not a hand out type of program,” Clark said. “I think this will help us just a little bit more to get where we need to be.”
Ka-ten-hoy-ten Mark Stanger delivers a blessing of the site for the 36th Habitat for Humanity Home Friday in the Lewiston Orchards. Stanger’s daughter, Anna Clark, far left, and her family of five will be moving into the home. “What really stuck with me was that this is a hand up and not a hand out type of program,” Clark said. “I think this will help us just a little bit more to get where we need to be.” August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Sarain Clark, 2, gets to work on building her new home at the site of the 36th Habitat for Humanity Home Friday in the Lewiston Orchards.
Sarain Clark, 2, gets to work on building her new home at the site of the 36th Habitat for Humanity Home Friday in the Lewiston Orchards.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Anna Clark speaks as Gary Clark holds their daughter Sarain Clark, 2, Friday during the groundbreaking for the 36th Habitat for Humanity home in the Lewiston Orchards.
Anna Clark speaks as Gary Clark holds their daughter Sarain Clark, 2, Friday during the groundbreaking for the 36th Habitat for Humanity home in the Lewiston Orchards.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Ground is broken at the 36th Habitat for Humanity Home Friday in the Lewiston Orchards.
Ground is broken at the 36th Habitat for Humanity Home Friday in the Lewiston Orchards.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
