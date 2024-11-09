A hand up, not a handout

Ka-ten-hoy-ten Mark Stanger delivers a blessing of the site for the 36th Habitat for Humanity Home Friday in the Lewiston Orchards. Stanger’s daughter, Anna Clark, far left, and her family of five will be moving into the home. “What really stuck with me was that this is a hand up and not a hand out type of program,” Clark said. “I think this will help us just a little bit more to get where we need to be.” August Frank/Lewiston Tribune