A proposal: injecting new spirit into Thanksgiving

In the not-so-distant past, as I completed a Thanksgiving Day fun run — one of relatively few local community observances associated with the holiday outside its traditional turkey dinner — I noticed among the event’s onlookers a man and a small child sporting flamboyant turkey-themed hats.

The thought occurred that this was perhaps the most extravagant display of Thanksgiving holiday spirit I had ever seen in real life (sadly, I’ve never made it to the New York parade). Thereafter came another reflection:

As it currently exists, it seems to me there is simply not enough substance to the Thanksgiving holiday to prevent or reverse the widely observed phenomenon — delighting some and decried by others — of its being overtaken in the public consciousness a month ahead of time by Christmas.

To my mind, Thanksgiving has always been like a sort of Christmas prelude — a “little Christmas” that contributes to the build-up toward the main event. It is my impression that it occupies a similar place for a great swath of the public at large in the modern day, and more so year-by-year. I partake of the Thanksgiving observance as it comes and fitly stuff myself, but have already been playing and singing my Christmas music and delighting in the rise of the associated decorative aesthetic around town for weeks by that time.

Rather than vindictively rub the noses of early-Christmas naysayers in this reality (an act which might be seen to clash with the Christmas spirit), however, my intent in this piece is to offer them a constructive alternative to their negativity, pointing them toward a new and worthier course. If you’ve read this far, bear with me for a couple more paragraphs as I lay the last of the groundwork for my ultimate proposition.

Opponents of Christmas expansionism need not fear that Yuletide observance will meaningfully reach back into October at any time in the foreseeable future. Why? Because Halloween — not a civic holiday, it is true, but a folk celebration of the first order — has its own vivid and compelling subculture that effectively dominates the public imagination through that month. There is a distinct decorative Halloween aesthetic of gothic and macabre imagery that visibly remakes entire neighborhoods for weeks at a time each fall; a rich trove of seasonal entertainment spanning from horror movies to television specials like the Charlie Brown animated feature; a widely observed community-level cultural ritual (trick-or-treating); etc.