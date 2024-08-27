A second person died from Friday night’s White Bird crash

WHITE BIRD — A second person has died from a crash Friday night near White Bird.
A 63-year-old man from Riggins, one of the passengers of a 2015 Mercedes Benz, died from injuries related to the crash, according to a news release from the Idaho State Police Department
Idaho County Coroner Cody Funke said 50-year-old Jason Waller, of Riggins, died at the scene.
The Idaho State Police has not released the name of the 63-year-old Riggins man who died. Next of kin has been notified.
The collision occurred around 9 p.m. on U.S. Highway 95. A 50-year-old Riggins man driving a 2017 Lexus reportedly struck the Mercedes Benz after traveling into the opposing lane of traffic.
The Mercedes Benz occupants, including a 66-year-old woman, 63-year-old man and a juvenile female from Riggins were transported by ground and air ambulance to a local hospital, according to the news release.
It was determined all parties were wearing seatbelts.
Traffic on the roadway was partially blocked for around three hours.
Idaho County, Syringa Ambulance, Salmon River Rural Fire, Grangeville Police and Idaho Transportation Department assisted.
The incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.