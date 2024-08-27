Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
Local NewsDecember 1, 2024

A second person died from Friday night’s White Bird crash

63-year-old Riggins man died from Friday’s crash in White Bird

story image illustation

WHITE BIRD — A second person has died from a crash Friday night near White Bird.

A 63-year-old man from Riggins, one of the passengers of a 2015 Mercedes Benz, died from injuries related to the crash, according to a news release from the Idaho State Police Department

Idaho County Coroner Cody Funke said 50-year-old Jason Waller, of Riggins, died at the scene.

The Idaho State Police has not released the name of the 63-year-old Riggins man who died. Next of kin has been notified.

The collision occurred around 9 p.m. on U.S. Highway 95. A 50-year-old Riggins man driving a 2017 Lexus reportedly struck the Mercedes Benz after traveling into the opposing lane of traffic.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

The Mercedes Benz occupants, including a 66-year-old woman, 63-year-old man and a juvenile female from Riggins were transported by ground and air ambulance to a local hospital, according to the news release.

It was determined all parties were wearing seatbelts.

Traffic on the roadway was partially blocked for around three hours.

Idaho County, Syringa Ambulance, Salmon River Rural Fire, Grangeville Police and Idaho Transportation Department assisted.

The incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

Related
Local NewsDec. 1
No one hurt in Sunday morning Lewiston house fire
Local NewsDec. 1
Keeping it local: Christmas shoppers embrace Small Business ...
Local NewsDec. 1
Riggins man dies in wreck near White Bird
Local NewsDec. 1
Lewiston Tribune Podcast: Chatting about Christmas movies
Related
The clock is ticking — send us your letter to Santa
Local NewsDec. 1
The clock is ticking — send us your letter to Santa
Riggins man died in crash Friday night near White Bird
Local NewsNov. 30
Riggins man died in crash Friday night near White Bird
Holiday buyers going plaid
Local NewsNov. 30
Holiday buyers going plaid
Lapwai building career technical center
Local NewsNov. 30
Lapwai building career technical center
Eggleston’s group again seeking U.S. Supreme Court injunction
Local NewsNov. 29
Eggleston’s group again seeking U.S. Supreme Court injunction
Christmas Angels offering photos with Santa on Saturday at Lewiston
Local NewsNov. 29
Christmas Angels offering photos with Santa on Saturday at Lewiston
This winter’s weather prediction? Get the snow shovel ready
Local NewsNov. 29
This winter’s weather prediction? Get the snow shovel ready
Republicans win local races, Dems win statewide in Washington
Local NewsNov. 29
Republicans win local races, Dems win statewide in Washington
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy