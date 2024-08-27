A second person died from Friday night’s White Bird crash

WHITE BIRD — A second person has died from a crash Friday night near White Bird.

A 63-year-old man from Riggins, one of the passengers of a 2015 Mercedes Benz, died from injuries related to the crash, according to a news release from the Idaho State Police Department

Idaho County Coroner Cody Funke said 50-year-old Jason Waller, of Riggins, died at the scene.

The Idaho State Police has not released the name of the 63-year-old Riggins man who died. Next of kin has been notified.

The collision occurred around 9 p.m. on U.S. Highway 95. A 50-year-old Riggins man driving a 2017 Lexus reportedly struck the Mercedes Benz after traveling into the opposing lane of traffic.