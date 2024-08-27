A slam dunk for veterans

A Genesee High School senior is using her favorite sport to help her city honor three former military veterans and community members.

It started when Genesee city officials asked the school if students were willing to raise money for the installation of three new memorial benches at the city’s playfields.

Monica Seubert answered the call.

She decided to organize a 3-on-3 basketball tournament this coming Sunday at Genesee High School called Hoops For Honor. The proceeds from the tournament will fund the memorial benches.

The benches will be dedicated to Arthur “Bud” Hall III, Steve Odenborg and Dave Wagner. All three men were former Genesee City Councilors and Odenborg served as Genesee’s mayor from 2009 to 2021. They all had previously served in the military, too.

Genesee Public Works Director Dustin Brinkly said the city council wanted to honor the three men who had died.

“They’ve just been a big part of the community and we wanted to recognize what they did as far as their service to the country,” Brinkly said.

Brinkly contacted Genesee High to see if any students wanted to raise money for the benches as part of their required senior projects.

At the time, he said, the city assumed it would take three separate students to raise money for the three benches.

“When Monica took it on, she said, ‘I think I can put on a big enough event to do all three,’” Brinkly said. “She’s done an amazing job.”