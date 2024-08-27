ABLE bill advances to Senate

BOISE — The House on Monday advanced a bill to create an Idaho-specific program for ABLE, which are savings accounts for people with disabilities.

Members passed HB 26 in a 56-13 vote, with one member absent, to create a program called Achieving a Better Life Experience, or ABLE — the accounts allow eligible individuals to save beyond limits placed on public assistance programs.

Rep. Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa, said he was inspired to pursue legislation on the issue after receiving an email from a Star resident who was hoping to take care of her child with disabilities.

“There’s only three states that don’t have (ABLE programs) within their own state, and we’re one of them,” Skaug said. “I learned what it was, and I thought, well, this needs to be done for people that are raising people in their homes with disabilities.”

Skaug worked with Treasurer Julie Ellsworth on the legislation.

Some debated against the bill, saying they were concerned it would have a cost to the state, although multiple others said there would be no cost to the bill.

Rep. Kent Marmon, R-Caldwell, said he was concerned about a portion of the bill that would create an ABLE advisory council within the treasurer’s office that would advise the treasurer and director of the Idaho State Independent Living Council on “policies and actions that enhance the outreach, marketing, and education of the Idaho ABLE account program.”

Rep. James Petzke, R-Meridian, underscored that “it does specifically say in code that no members of the committee will be paid.”

“This is a great bill,” Petzke said. “I think it’s a fantastic thing that we should have done a long time ago.”