ABLE bill advances to Senate

BOISE — The House on Monday advanced a bill to create an Idaho-specific program for ABLE, which are savings accounts for people with disabilities.
Members passed HB 26 in a 56-13 vote, with one member absent, to create a program called Achieving a Better Life Experience, or ABLE — the accounts allow eligible individuals to save beyond limits placed on public assistance programs.
Rep. Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa, said he was inspired to pursue legislation on the issue after receiving an email from a Star resident who was hoping to take care of her child with disabilities.
“There’s only three states that don’t have (ABLE programs) within their own state, and we’re one of them,” Skaug said. “I learned what it was, and I thought, well, this needs to be done for people that are raising people in their homes with disabilities.”
Skaug worked with Treasurer Julie Ellsworth on the legislation.
Some debated against the bill, saying they were concerned it would have a cost to the state, although multiple others said there would be no cost to the bill.
Rep. Kent Marmon, R-Caldwell, said he was concerned about a portion of the bill that would create an ABLE advisory council within the treasurer’s office that would advise the treasurer and director of the Idaho State Independent Living Council on “policies and actions that enhance the outreach, marketing, and education of the Idaho ABLE account program.”
Rep. James Petzke, R-Meridian, underscored that “it does specifically say in code that no members of the committee will be paid.”
“This is a great bill,” Petzke said. “I think it’s a fantastic thing that we should have done a long time ago.”
Rep. Rod Furniss, R-Rigby, also spoke in favor of the bill.
“It’s really a financial tool, so I’m for that,” he said.
Many needs-based programs, such as food assistance, Social Security Disability or housing programs, have restrictions on total savings — some as low as $2,000 in total resources. Funds in an ABLE account would not count against this limit. The money saved in the accounts can be used for disability-related expenses. The account can also be used by parents to save for their children with disabilities in a way similar to a 529 college savings account.
In 2017, the Legislature passed a law allowing Idaho residents to sign up for other states’ ABLE programs without losing access to state benefits. Some of those programs have higher fees for out-of-state participants, and there are other hurdles to using a program outside the Gem State, advocates have told the Idaho Press.
HB 26 now heads to the Senate.
