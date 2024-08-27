Additional ‘Political flag’ bills introduced

BOISE — Two new flag ban bills have been introduced in the Idaho Legislature.

These new bills seek to limit what flags can be flown by Idaho public schools, as well as government entities.

Introduced by Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, one bill would bar counties, districts and other political entities from flying any flag not officially associated with the United States. Exemptions include state flags, military branches or Indigenous tribal flags.

“It’s going to be setting some policy of what we want to see and don’t want to see in our government offices,” Scott said. “The difference with what I hope to introduce today is that this won’t deal with schools.”

After some amendments about specific language and time of enforcement, the committee voted unanimously for the bill to be printed and introduced. The bill will return to the committee for a public hearing.

Rep. Ted Hill, R- Eagle, introduced an amended version of his existing House Bill 10. The previous bill allowed public K-12 schools to fly flags of all recognized foreign nations. The new bill restricts this line to recognized countries “with which the United States is not engaged in hostile action.” The changes come after expressed concerns shared by Education Committee members during a previous hearing.