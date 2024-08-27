Affordable housing unit project in Clarkston on track for construction

Construction of 72 affordable housing units in Clarkston is slated to begin this fall.

Horizon Housing Alliance has been working with partners at Catholic Charities Eastern Washington to secure the proper building permits for the long awaited project, and the complex should start taking shape soon.

The apartments will be built west of Walmart along Port Drive.

“While the long process has not been without some challenges, we are very pleased with the cooperation we have received from the Clarkston community,” said John Pilcher, Horizon Housing Alliance executive director.

“Barring any unforeseen obstacles, the first units should be occupied in about 16 months.”