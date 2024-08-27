Sections
Local NewsOctober 11, 2024

Affordable housing unit project in Clarkston on track for construction

Building to begin this fall for complex that was stalled last year because of zoning issues

Kerri Sandaine
The site of a proposed apartment complex in Clarkston.
The site of a proposed apartment complex in Clarkston. Courtesy photo

Construction of 72 affordable housing units in Clarkston is slated to begin this fall.

Horizon Housing Alliance has been working with partners at Catholic Charities Eastern Washington to secure the proper building permits for the long awaited project, and the complex should start taking shape soon.

The apartments will be built west of Walmart along Port Drive.

“While the long process has not been without some challenges, we are very pleased with the cooperation we have received from the Clarkston community,” said John Pilcher, Horizon Housing Alliance executive director.

“Barring any unforeseen obstacles, the first units should be occupied in about 16 months.”

The project stalled last year when an interim zoning ordinance was passed by the city council. A memorandum of agreement was finally approved in January to set the wheels in motion.

The Clarkston Estates project in north Clarkston will serve families at or below 60% average median income with an emphasis on reaching low-income families. In addition, half of the units would be set aside for families trying to get out of homeless situations, according to Catholic Charities.

On-site support services will include mental health counseling, health care, substance misuse counseling, and employment assistance. The garden-style apartments would have a playground, barbecue patio, bike storage and room for classes.

The apartment complex will not be a homeless shelter, according to Catholic Charities. It’s intended to be a community that’s managed to ensure safety for residents and neighbors, and provide private and secure homes for families.

Sandaine can be reached at kerris@lmtribune.com.

