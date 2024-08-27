Aha! Waha comes through again

WAHA — The Waha Grill continued its tradition Thursday of cooking good food and offering Thanksgiving dinners to the community.

It’s the restaurant’s fifth year of handing out free holiday meals, and co-owner Wendy Hayward said it won’t be their last.

“Family is everything to us,” she said. “And that includes the community…. We’re just happy to have people gather for a meal and have our family here.”

The grill, tucked away at the base of Craig Mountain in southern Lewiston, began providing a Thanksgiving spread long before the Haywards took over.

Waha Grill was started in 2019 by then-owner Cory James. The restaurant was passed on in 2022 to Wendy and Adam Hayward, who had relocated from Northern California.

The family-owned business is operated by three generations, including Wendy’s four daughters, two sons-in-law and grandchildren. She said her in-law, David Reyes, is the mastermind behind the great Thanksgiving food that’s all made from scratch.

Wendy said the main reason they host the free meals is how well the community takes care of them.

“It’s our way of giving back,” she said. “If it weren’t for these folks, we wouldn’t be here doing this.”

Also, she understands how hard the holidays can be and wants everyone to enjoy a holiday dinner.

“We know there’s people out there for whatever reason,” she said. “Maybe their family isn’t here, maybe they’ve lost their home … but they’re here with us.”

Kathleen Steinwand, of Lewiston, said Thanksgiving used to mean the whole family getting together, but things changed when her mother died.

“She was the glue,” Steinwand said. “It feels like the family is too busy nowadays.”