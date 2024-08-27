Sections
Local NewsNovember 29, 2024

Aha! Waha comes through again

Waha Grill celebrates five years of handing out free Thanksgiving meals to community

Emily Pearce
Anita LaPlante, left, and Mark Byrd, center, line up for dessert at the bar of Waha Grill as co-owner Wendy Hayward, right, unwraps treats during the restaurant’s annual free Thanksgiving meal on the outskirts of Lewiston.
Anita LaPlante, left, and Mark Byrd, center, line up for dessert at the bar of Waha Grill as co-owner Wendy Hayward, right, unwraps treats during the restaurant’s annual free Thanksgiving meal on the outskirts of Lewiston.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Robert Frenette, from left, gathers with great-grandmother Cathy Frenette, Rose Asmus, Marty Asmus and great-grandfather Bill Frenette Thursday at Waha Grill’s annual free Thanksgiving meal on the outskirts of Lewiston.
Robert Frenette, from left, gathers with great-grandmother Cathy Frenette, Rose Asmus, Marty Asmus and great-grandfather Bill Frenette Thursday at Waha Grill’s annual free Thanksgiving meal on the outskirts of Lewiston.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Greg Charles, left, a member of the Waha Grill family business, prepares a plate for a guest as other fill the seats of the restaurant during the annual free Thanksgiving meal on the outskirts of Lewiston.
Greg Charles, left, a member of the Waha Grill family business, prepares a plate for a guest as other fill the seats of the restaurant during the annual free Thanksgiving meal on the outskirts of Lewiston.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Groups talk and eat at the booths of Waha Grill during the restaurant’s annual free Thanksgiving meal Thursday on the outskirts of Lewiston.
Groups talk and eat at the booths of Waha Grill during the restaurant’s annual free Thanksgiving meal Thursday on the outskirts of Lewiston.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
People fill the tables at Waha Grill Thursday during the restaurant’s annual free Thanksgiving meal on the outskirts of Lewiston.
People fill the tables at Waha Grill Thursday during the restaurant’s annual free Thanksgiving meal on the outskirts of Lewiston.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Greg Charles, left, a member of the Waha Grill family business, talks with Kathleen Steinwand, of Lewiston, Thursday during the restaurant’s annual free Thanksgiving meal on the outskirts of Lewiston.
Greg Charles, left, a member of the Waha Grill family business, talks with Kathleen Steinwand, of Lewiston, Thursday during the restaurant’s annual free Thanksgiving meal on the outskirts of Lewiston.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman D
John Benn, left, and George “Crazy Bear” Schramm, center, both from Mount Idaho, serve up plates of food Thursday at Waha Grill’s annual free Thanksgiving meal on the outskirts of Lewiston.
John Benn, left, and George “Crazy Bear” Schramm, center, both from Mount Idaho, serve up plates of food Thursday at Waha Grill’s annual free Thanksgiving meal on the outskirts of Lewiston.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Waha Grill co-owner Adam Hayward, left, and general manager and executive chef David Reyes prepare food in the kitchen Thursday during the restaurant’s annual free Thanksgiving meal on the outskirts of Lewiston.
Waha Grill co-owner Adam Hayward, left, and general manager and executive chef David Reyes prepare food in the kitchen Thursday during the restaurant’s annual free Thanksgiving meal on the outskirts of Lewiston.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Waha Grill co-owner Wendy Hayward, left, stops by a booth to chat with long-time Waha locals Delivin Watkins, center, and Julie Watkins Thursday during the restaurant’s annual free Thanksgiving meal on the outskirts of Lewiston.
Waha Grill co-owner Wendy Hayward, left, stops by a booth to chat with long-time Waha locals Delivin Watkins, center, and Julie Watkins Thursday during the restaurant’s annual free Thanksgiving meal on the outskirts of Lewiston.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News

WAHA — The Waha Grill continued its tradition Thursday of cooking good food and offering Thanksgiving dinners to the community.

It’s the restaurant’s fifth year of handing out free holiday meals, and co-owner Wendy Hayward said it won’t be their last.

“Family is everything to us,” she said. “And that includes the community…. We’re just happy to have people gather for a meal and have our family here.”

The grill, tucked away at the base of Craig Mountain in southern Lewiston, began providing a Thanksgiving spread long before the Haywards took over.

Waha Grill was started in 2019 by then-owner Cory James. The restaurant was passed on in 2022 to Wendy and Adam Hayward, who had relocated from Northern California.

The family-owned business is operated by three generations, including Wendy’s four daughters, two sons-in-law and grandchildren. She said her in-law, David Reyes, is the mastermind behind the great Thanksgiving food that’s all made from scratch.

Wendy said the main reason they host the free meals is how well the community takes care of them.

“It’s our way of giving back,” she said. “If it weren’t for these folks, we wouldn’t be here doing this.”

Also, she understands how hard the holidays can be and wants everyone to enjoy a holiday dinner.

“We know there’s people out there for whatever reason,” she said. “Maybe their family isn’t here, maybe they’ve lost their home … but they’re here with us.”

Kathleen Steinwand, of Lewiston, said Thanksgiving used to mean the whole family getting together, but things changed when her mother died.

“She was the glue,” Steinwand said. “It feels like the family is too busy nowadays.”

While it’s her first Waha Thanksgiving meal, she’s a regular at the grill.

“They’re like a family to me,” she said. “They make me feel like I’m part of it.”

Shari and Mike Butler, John Clark, Mark Byrd and Anita LaPlante came to the dinner for a second year. The Clarkston natives don’t have family nearby, and wanted to enjoy Thanksgiving together.

“This is our Thanksgiving family,” Byrd said.

The Butlers stop by the grill when they’re mushroom-hunting in the fall. They said the restaurant is a hidden gem, and wished more people came by.

Shari liked the drive over, and said she’s grateful Thanksgiving was a beautiful day with no snow on the roads.

She believes the holidays are all about giving the gift of happiness. Byrd agreed, and said it’s a time to show people there’s joy out there.

Julie and Delben Watkins, of Waha, have been coming to the Thanksgiving meals for years. Aside from living nearby, they keep coming for the food and family.

“These guys are amazing,” Julie said. “They treat us just like family. If you come to eat, someone will sit down and visit.”

Wendy mentioned this isn’t the only holiday event the grill puts on. They’ll be holding a Christmas Eve get-together for anyone who wants to stop by.

Along with the restaurant, the Haywards run a general store next door. Wendy also bakes pies, breads, sweets and cakes that are perfect for the holidays.

Pearce can be reached at epearce@dnews.com

