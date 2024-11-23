Aht’Wy Interchange opens to traffic today

“This interchange is an outstanding solution for enhancing safety, and I am so excited to see it in action soon,” ITD project manager Zach Feist said in the news release. “I believe many Idahoans will not only feel safer but will experience improved mobility when traveling through the area.”

Work at the west entrance near the Nez Perce Express will continue, according to ITD, and that entrance will be fully closed to traffic from the highway.

The closure will allow workers to modify the intersection so northbound travelers can turn right off the highway into the plaza. That work is expected to be completed in mid-December.

When completed, drivers will not be able to access the highway from the western entrance at all and will need to use the new interchange to get back on the highway.