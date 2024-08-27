Albright honored by peers, students with Lewiston grade school award

A Lewiston elementary teacher was praised for her dedication to her students as she received an award in front of her peers Tuesday.

Camelot Elementary fourth grade teacher Amy Albright was nominated by her students and coworkers to receive the annual Martha S. Baskin Outstanding Elementary Teacher Award.

The award, which is administered by the Lewiston Independent Foundation for Education (LIFE), is named after the late Lewiston educator who taught at Whitman and McSorley elementary schools for 20 years.

“While I accept the award, it belongs to every student who has challenged me to be a better teacher, every colleague who has supported me, and my family who has always supported and encouraged my dedication to teaching,” Albright said.

Albright said the students are the inspiration behind everything she does. She called them her “why.”

“I hope they learn to never give up and know that each of them are capable of achieving great things in their own time and at their own pace,” she said.

She specifically thanked her student Decker Fabin, who was at Tuesday’s night event at P1FCU to see his teacher be recognized.

Albright thanked Fabin for challenging her and said she cannot wait to see what his future holds.