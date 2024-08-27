Sections
Local NewsMarch 12, 2025

Albright honored by peers, students with Lewiston grade school award

Camelot 4th-gradeteacher hands the credit to students

Anthony Kuipers
Amy Albright is awarded the Martha S. Baskin Outstanding Elementary Education Teacher Award from the Lewiston Independent Foundation for Education Tuesday in Lewiston.
Amy Albright laughs at a students words as a video plays of various students and staff from Camelot Elementary congratulating her on being the recipient of the Martha S. Baskin Outstanding Elementary Education Teacher Award from the Lewiston Independent Foundation for Education Tuesday in Lewiston.
Amy Albright poses for a photo with other staff from Camelot Elementary after being awarded with the Martha S. Baskin Outstanding Elementary Education Teacher Award from the Lewiston Independent Foundation for Education Tuesday in Lewiston.
Lance Hanson is honored as Idaho Superintendent of the Year by the Lewiston Independent Foundation for Education Tuesday in Lewiston.
Rachelle Haag is recognized as the Idaho Counselor of the Year by the Lewiston Independent Foundation for Education Tuesday in Lewiston.
Heidi Cornell is recognized as the Idaho Teacher of the year by the Lewiston Independent Foundation for Education Tuesday in Lewiston.
Melinda Landrus is awarded Elementary Teacher of the Year from the Lewiston Independent Foundation for Education Tuesday in Lewiston.
Jessi Fazio-Scott is awarded Secondary Teacher of the Year from the Lewiston Independent Foundation for Education Tuesday in Lewiston.
Delilah Glenn is awarded Overall Educational Support Person of the Year from the Lewiston Independent Foundation for Education Tuesday in Lewiston.
Anita Wright is awarded Direct Support Person of the Year from the Lewiston Independent Foundation for Education Tuesday in Lewiston.
Amanda Story is awarded Non-Direct Support Person of the Year from the Lewiston Independent Foundation for Education Tuesday in Lewiston.
A Lewiston elementary teacher was praised for her dedication to her students as she received an award in front of her peers Tuesday.

Camelot Elementary fourth grade teacher Amy Albright was nominated by her students and coworkers to receive the annual Martha S. Baskin Outstanding Elementary Teacher Award.

The award, which is administered by the Lewiston Independent Foundation for Education (LIFE), is named after the late Lewiston educator who taught at Whitman and McSorley elementary schools for 20 years.

“While I accept the award, it belongs to every student who has challenged me to be a better teacher, every colleague who has supported me, and my family who has always supported and encouraged my dedication to teaching,” Albright said.

Albright said the students are the inspiration behind everything she does. She called them her “why.”

“I hope they learn to never give up and know that each of them are capable of achieving great things in their own time and at their own pace,” she said.

She specifically thanked her student Decker Fabin, who was at Tuesday’s night event at P1FCU to see his teacher be recognized.

Albright thanked Fabin for challenging her and said she cannot wait to see what his future holds.

After Albright spoke, a video of her coworkers and students congratulating her on the award was played.

Baskin’s sons John and Thomas Baskin presented her with the award. The honor included a $1,500 award.

Tuesday’s ceremony also celebrated three Lewiston educators who won prestigious statewide awards this year.

Lewiston School District Superintendent Lance Hansen was named Idaho Superintendent of the Year by the Idaho Association of School Administrators.

Rachelle Haag, counselor at Orchards Elementary School, was named Idaho Counselor of the Year by the Idaho School Counselor Association.

Orchards Elementary teacher Heidi Cornell was named Idaho Teacher of the Year by the Idaho Department of Education.

Lewiston School District also honored its own employees, who were present at Tuesday’s ceremony. Melinda Landrus won Elementary Teacher of the Year, Jessi Fazio-Scott won Secondary Teacher of the Year, Delilah Glenn won Education Support Person of the Year, Anita Wright won Direct Support Person of the Year and Amanda Story won Non-Direct Support Person of the Year.

Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.

