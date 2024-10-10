All Saints marks a milestone

Ten years ago, on Oct. 11, 2014, Lewiston’s Catholic community gathered to consecrate a new $10 million church building and the official blending of three separate Catholic parishes.

Friday, the community will gather again for a 5:30 p.m. Mass followed by a reception and party to celebrate All Saints Catholic Church’s 10th dedication anniversary.

The Rev. Mike St. Marie said the church continues to grow and thrive, in spite of initial growing pains.

“Overall, I think the reality is, now that things have settled down, the parish seems to be moving forward with a healthy collaboration,” St. Marie said. “The physical location has been an adaptation for a lot of people. But, by and large, folks seem pretty content.”

All Saints was the result of a diocesan decision to shut down the three original churches — St. Stanislaus next to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center; Our Lady of Lourdes on 21st Street; and St. James in the Lewiston Orchards — and combine the parishes into one congregation.

Michael Brown, a spokesperson for the Boise Diocese at the time, said the move “was tied to concerns about serving three communities while facing a decreasing number of priests. The merging of three parishes into one best utilizes the limited personnel resources and enables more effective use of them to meet the multifaceted mission entrusted to the Catholic community in Lewiston, now and into the future.”

In 2006, the diocese bought 39 acres of land between Warner Avenue and 14th Street from the Lewiston School District for $1.12 million, which was $500,000 more than the appraisal price at the time.