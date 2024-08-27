A suspected vehicle theft ended with a brutal crash Sunday evening along the 400 block of Thain Road in the Lewiston Orchards.
According to a news release from the Lewiston Police Department, a vehicle was allegedly stolen from the 100 block of Thain Road around 6 p.m. The vehicle owner reportedly had to jump out of the way as his stolen car was driven away. The owner's son also attempted to follow the vehicle as it drove away.
Shortly thereafter, multiple 911 callers reported a rollover crash on the 400 block of Thain Road, according to an LPD news release. Officers arrived to find the stolen vehicle severely damaged and the driver trapped inside.
The driver was Nickalos Yates, 40, of Kent, Wash. He was extricated from the vehicle and taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to the news release.
It was estimated the vehicle was traveling 100 mph in the 35 mph zone just before the wreck. The vehicle struck a pickup truck, which sustained minor damage, and the occupants of which didn't report any injuries, according to the news release.
The road was closed for nearly two hours during the course of an investigation and the cleanup of a debris field that stretched about 250 feet.
The investigation is ongoing.