A suspected vehicle theft ended with a brutal crash Sunday evening along the 400 block of Thain Road in the Lewiston Orchards.

According to a news release from the Lewiston Police Department, a vehicle was allegedly stolen from the 100 block of Thain Road around 6 p.m. The vehicle owner reportedly had to jump out of the way as his stolen car was driven away. The owner's son also attempted to follow the vehicle as it drove away.

Shortly thereafter, multiple 911 callers reported a rollover crash on the 400 block of Thain Road, according to an LPD news release. Officers arrived to find the stolen vehicle severely damaged and the driver trapped inside.