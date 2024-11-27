Alleged weapons offense reported near Walmart in Clarkston

A 22-year-old man was arrested Tuesday near the Clarkston Walmart and O’Reilly Auto Parts for allegedly displaying a weapon and trespassing.

Aaron J. Swartzfager will appear in Asotin County Superior Court today for a bond hearing.

According to the probable-cause affidavit for his arrest, Swartzfager was involved in an altercation and “flashing a gun.” Sgt. Bryon Denny of the Clarkston Police Department quickly arrived on the scene and drew his firearm when the man was allegedly grabbing for his gun.

Sgt. Darin Boyd placed another man involved in the incident in handcuffs, and Officer Devin Webber assisted in the arrest. The 9 mm pistol, which reportedly had hollow-point rounds in the magazine and an empty chamber, was taken into custody, along with Swartzfager.

Witnesses interviewed by police said Swartzfager showed his gun Monday in the area of 13th Street where several transients have parked their campers. The display was an attempt to “intimidate the homeless,” according to court documents.

One of the men involved in the dispute said he was panhandling near Walmart when another man and Swartzfager approached him Tuesday and lifted up his jacket to show the gun.