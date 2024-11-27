Alleged weapons offense reported near Walmart in Clarkston

A 22-year-old man was arrested Tuesday near the Clarkston Walmart and O’Reilly Auto Parts for allegedly displaying a weapon and trespassing.
Aaron J. Swartzfager will appear in Asotin County Superior Court today for a bond hearing.
According to the probable-cause affidavit for his arrest, Swartzfager was involved in an altercation and “flashing a gun.” Sgt. Bryon Denny of the Clarkston Police Department quickly arrived on the scene and drew his firearm when the man was allegedly grabbing for his gun.
Sgt. Darin Boyd placed another man involved in the incident in handcuffs, and Officer Devin Webber assisted in the arrest. The 9 mm pistol, which reportedly had hollow-point rounds in the magazine and an empty chamber, was taken into custody, along with Swartzfager.
Witnesses interviewed by police said Swartzfager showed his gun Monday in the area of 13th Street where several transients have parked their campers. The display was an attempt to “intimidate the homeless,” according to court documents.
One of the men involved in the dispute said he was panhandling near Walmart when another man and Swartzfager approached him Tuesday and lifted up his jacket to show the gun.
The man who was with Swartzfager told police he did not pull the gun out of the holster, according to the affidavit.
Based on the witness statements and the initial investigation, Denny took Swartzfager into custody on several pending charges. He was advised of his rights before being transported to the Asotin County Jail for booking.
In the patrol vehicle, Swartzfager allegedly threatened to sue police, saying he had a permit for the firearm. However, Denny told the man that guns cannot be displayed in a threatening manner, and reaching for a firearm when police are approaching and giving verbal commands could have put his life in jeopardy, according to the affidavit.
In the report, police reiterated that Swartzfager’s alleged actions could have led to the use of deadly force. In addition, Swartzfager had been trespassed from Walmart for 99 years in a previous 2019 case, which led to an additional booking charge.
During an earlier investigation, a relative of Swartzfager reportedly told police that Swartzfager has the mental capacity of a child between the ages of 10 and 12. At that time, police said Swartzfager should not be carrying a firearm, according to the report.
Early next month, Swartzfager will be arraigned and have an opportunity to enter a plea in Superior Court. He will make his first court appearance today at the bond hearing.
