Local NewsOctober 27, 2024

Pumpkin Palooza brings out an all-star cast

Role-players from all over the pop culture landscape turn up for Halloween event in downtown Lewiston

Kerri Sandaine
Melody Cadez-Schmidt, 10, rolls a pumpkin down the hill at the Great Pumpkin Roll Saturday at Pumpkin Palooza in downtown Lewiston.,August Frank/Tribune
Lucy Baney dresses as a washing machine Saturday at Pumpkin Palooza in downtown Lewiston.,August Frank/Tribune
Norman dresses as a chicken Saturday at Pumpkin Palooza in downtown Lewiston.,August Frank/Tribune
Lewiston High School Drama president Anikka Wilponen, from left, Jenna Clift, vice president, Lauren Gibbs, and Hannah Wilson react as a contestant matches three pumpkins at their human lottery booth Saturday at Pumpkin Palooza in downtown Lewiston.,August Frank/Tribune
Movie Cannon, right, 12, of Lewiston, and Anna Wells, left, dress as Taylor Swift Saturday at Pumpkin Palooza in downtown Lewiston.,August Frank/Tribune
Allydia Wooster holds her ferret Fern, dressed as a bee Saturday at Pumpkin Palooza in downtown Lewiston.,August Frank/Tribune
Vanessa Stedman, left, and Lena Stedman, 11, dress as Bob Ross and a happy little tree Saturday at Pumpkin Palooza in downtown Lewiston.,August Frank/Tribune
Mayaja Dinnell, of Lewiston, attempts to golf dressed as Garfield Saturday at Pumpkin Palooza in downtown Lewiston.,August Frank/Tribune
Marius Sidener, 13, of Clarkston, dresses as Jesus Saturday at Pumpkin Palooza in downtown Lewiston.,August Frank/Tribune
The Just for Kix Tuesday Grange Tap Class dances to the song �Working for the Witches� Saturday at Pumpkin Palooza in downtown Lewiston.,August Frank/Tribune
Rhyanne Wiggins, dressed as sparky the dog from Five Nights at Freddy�s, hugs Charlie Hartel, 8, dressed as Roxxane, Saturday at Pumpkin Palooza in downtown Lewiston.,August Frank/Tribune
Paisley Miller, 12, of Lewiston, has roses painted on her face by Kimberly Bunch of Fish Kiss Face Art Saturday at Pumpkin Palooza in downtown Lewiston.,August Frank/Tribune

Jesus and the Swifties were out in full force Saturday for Pumpkin Palooza in downtown Lewiston.

The annual Halloween event drew a large crowd of costumed characters, ranging from the divine to Deadpool. Pop culture appeared to be a big hit among preteens who prefer Taylor Swift over scary clowns.

Anna Wells, a 12-year-old Lewiston girl, wore a sparkling gold dress with fringe, based on the “Fearless” set of Swift’s worldwide concert tour.

“Her music is really good, and I like what she stands for,” Wells said as Main Street filled with Minions, movie stars and Milky Ways.

Lewiston resident Jovie Cannon, 12, also dressed as Swift, along with several other girls in the same age range. Cannon said attending the pop star’s concert in Seattle was the “best day ever” because of the “amazing, talented music and performance” by her favorite singer.

Wearing a robe and sandals, Marius Sidener, 13, said he dressed as Jesus to honor his role model. “God is good,” the Clarkston teen said. “I try to look for the good in everyone.”

As he walked among the crowd, most people gave Jesus a thumbs-up or smile. “People are just really liking it,” Sidener said. “I did get into a (fake) fight with a demon, but we were just joking around.”

Instead of trick-or-treating this year, Sidener said he’s volunteering at his church’s Trunk or Treat event. His older sister, Mickey Sidener, 17, dressed as Deadpool because “he’s just a real cool character. He doesn’t take anything from anybody.”

The late painter Bob Ross was in attendance with a “happy, little tree” by his side for a landscape depiction. Vanessa Stedman, 43, and her daughter Lena, 11, told the Lewiston Tribune they had a good time dressing as Ross and the subject of his painting.

“Bob Ross is an icon,” said Vanessa, of Lewiston. “Lena loves to do homemade costumes, and this was a fun one.”

Ellie Bezzerides, an 11-year-old Lewiston girl, opted to roll out as a tube of Crest toothpaste, using the cap as a candy bucket. “I like creating costumes that are unique, and something no one else would do,” she said.

In addition, a character from “Stranger Things” was in Lewiston to get candy, play games and enjoy the lively autumn atmosphere, which included dancers, a pumpkin roll and costume contest.

“I’m Eleven from that show because I feel like she’s an independent woman who fights for herself,” Bezzerides said. “I want to be like that.”

Bennett LaVoie, a 7-year-old Clarkston boy, transformed into a frightening clown for Pumpkin Palooza. His 12-year-old sister, Roselynn LaVoie, dressed as a masquerade dancer, and baby brother Sullivan, 16 months, rode in a stroller, mesmerized by the throng of Halloween enthusiasts.

“We’ve been coming here every year since it started,” said their mother, Michelle LaVoie. “People watching is my favorite part.”

Nearby, Sparky the Dog from “Five Nights at Freddy’s” was adorned in makeup and attire based on the fictional character. As she made her way along the busy street, Rhyanne Wiggins, 16, was surrounded by her family and friends.

“My little siblings inspired me,” Wiggins said. “But I have always liked Halloween because it’s my adoption day.”

Her mother, Michelle Ford, 36, brought five kids from her family and neighborhood to the festivities. It was a quintessential day to go downtown, soak up some sunshine, and visit with friendly people in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, she said.

“I like being together with everyone in the community, having a fun and safe time,” Ford said.

Sandaine can be reached at kerris@lmtribune.com. You can follow her on X @newsfromkerri.

