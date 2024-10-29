Pumpkin Palooza brings out an all-star cast

Jesus and the Swifties were out in full force Saturday for Pumpkin Palooza in downtown Lewiston.

The annual Halloween event drew a large crowd of costumed characters, ranging from the divine to Deadpool. Pop culture appeared to be a big hit among preteens who prefer Taylor Swift over scary clowns.

Anna Wells, a 12-year-old Lewiston girl, wore a sparkling gold dress with fringe, based on the “Fearless” set of Swift’s worldwide concert tour.

“Her music is really good, and I like what she stands for,” Wells said as Main Street filled with Minions, movie stars and Milky Ways.

Lewiston resident Jovie Cannon, 12, also dressed as Swift, along with several other girls in the same age range. Cannon said attending the pop star’s concert in Seattle was the “best day ever” because of the “amazing, talented music and performance” by her favorite singer.

Wearing a robe and sandals, Marius Sidener, 13, said he dressed as Jesus to honor his role model. “God is good,” the Clarkston teen said. “I try to look for the good in everyone.”

As he walked among the crowd, most people gave Jesus a thumbs-up or smile. “People are just really liking it,” Sidener said. “I did get into a (fake) fight with a demon, but we were just joking around.”

Instead of trick-or-treating this year, Sidener said he’s volunteering at his church’s Trunk or Treat event. His older sister, Mickey Sidener, 17, dressed as Deadpool because “he’s just a real cool character. He doesn’t take anything from anybody.”

The late painter Bob Ross was in attendance with a “happy, little tree” by his side for a landscape depiction. Vanessa Stedman, 43, and her daughter Lena, 11, told the Lewiston Tribune they had a good time dressing as Ross and the subject of his painting.

“Bob Ross is an icon,” said Vanessa, of Lewiston. “Lena loves to do homemade costumes, and this was a fun one.”