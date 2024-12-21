An efficient Christmas? What does that mean?

I have friends who still send real Christmas cards, bless their pea-pickin’ hearts.

Real Christmas cards usually involve a handwritten note or at least a signature — something that is as rare these days as figgy pudding. By the way, who knows what figgy pudding is? And why do we sing about it when nobody’s ever eaten it? Cheesecake, yes. Figgy pudding — no idea.

Back to my point: Younger, tech-smart people these days, if they send Christmas greetings at all, usually deliver them by email, or worse, text. “MC, HH, & HK” is the greeting on your cellphone. Whatever the heck that means. Another figgy pudding mystery.

Years ago, I used to receive and send bundles of Christmas cards. I’d string them on a shiny strand of garland around the dining room and the kids and I would get hours of enjoyment reading them all and remembering all those who remembered us.

Somewhere along the line people stopped sending so many cards. Postage became expensive and, of course, lots of the senders died. Not because of Christmas cards, but, you know, that happens. Possibly figgy pudding poisoning, but I hope not.

I had saved all those Christmas cards from years past, storing them in manilla envelopes with the years they were received marked on the cover. Over time there were boxes and boxes of old cards and I finally decided that I needed to pare down the collection. I went through the old cards, intending to discard all those that weren’t from my family, long past, or old friends or just people I knew and appreciated. OK, so I didn’t actually get rid of anything except the cards from my bank and my insurance company. And I even saved a couple of those that were artistic or funny.