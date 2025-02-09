An eyewitness to Super Bowl history

As each year passes and the Super Bowl’s Roman numerals become harder to decipher, there are a dwindling number of people who can say they attended the very first big game.

One of them is Bob Barrows, of Lewiston.

Barrows, 90, worked for more than four decades as a sports writer, including 31 years at the Lewiston Tribune. Early in his career, when he was with the Fullerton News Tribune in the Los Angeles area, he covered the first Super Bowl between the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs.

That game, which wasn’t yet billed as the “Super Bowl,” took place Jan. 15, 1967, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. It was the first contest between a team from the more established NFL and a club from the upstart AFL. The game wasn’t a sellout and it was broadcast by both NBC and CBS.

Super Bowl LIX (that’s 59) will be played at 3:30 p.m. PST today when the same Kansas City franchise takes on the Philadelphia Eagles. The game is not only America’s biggest sporting event of the year, but also a cultural touchstone, with things like the TV commercials, halftime show and celebrity appearances being of interest to some people who aren’t even football fans.

Back in 1967, no one could have predicted the Super Bowl’s future, including Barrows.

“I just didn’t know that this was going to be a great event and just get bigger every year,” he said last week during an interview at his home in the Lewiston Orchards. “I didn’t see that at all.”

Barrows attended the game as a sports writer and even finagled a spot on the sideline thanks to the camera he was carrying — “my little Yashica,” he called it.

His most memorable moment came before that game when he noticed Chiefs coach Hank Stram was standing just a few feet from him.

“I was going to go up and introduce myself, and somebody else came up instead of me — a guy named Lombardi,” Barrows said, referring to legendary Green Bay coach Vince Lombardi. “Boy, I just wish I had a photographer around. It would have been great to get a picture with those two.”

He has one other regret: The game’s program was sold for $1 that day, and can now sell for $1,000 or more on eBay.

“If I could go back, and just give me five minutes at the first game, I would buy up about 100 of them,” Barrows said.