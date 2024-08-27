Annual EMS levy back on the Clarkston ballot

The funds can only be used for emergency medical and ambulance services, said Clarkston Fire Chief Darren White. The levy helps cover the cost of supplies, equipment and salaries.

“In 2024, the same amount was approved, so there is no change or increase to tax payers,” White said.

Transport rates for the ambulance service were increased Monday at the Clarkston City Council meeting by a 7-0 vote. A list of the new rates is available at the fire station on Fifth Street.