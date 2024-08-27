Anti-gay resolution advances

BOISE — Idaho lawmakers have advanced a resolution rejecting the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2015 ruling to nationally legalize same-sex marriage.

In a 13-2 vote Wednesday, the House State Affairs Committee voted in favor of House Joint Memorial 1, which calls upon the Supreme Court to reverse Obergefell v. Hodges and “restore the natural definition of marriage, a union of one man and one woman.”

The resolution goes to the full House for a vote.

The two-page resolution refers to Obergefell as an “illegitimate overreach” of authority, as well as an “inversion of the original meaning of liberty” as prescribed by the U.S. Constitution.

The emotionally charged committee hearing started with a mass walkout in protest from audience members, with some returning to deliver in-person testimony. Dozens were heard, with an estimated 225 total people signing up to testify on both sides of the matter. The majority of in-person testifiers spoke against the resolution, detailing experiences with friends and family, personal struggles with their own identities, and state and religious separation.

Rep. Heather Scott, R- Blanchard, said the resolution is based entirely on “federalism” and states’ rights.

“This is about federalism, not defining marriage,” Scott said. “It’s about states’ rights. What if the federal government defined property rights or nationalized water rights? What would that do to Idaho citizens?”

The states’ rights claim received pushback from opponents of the resolution.

Rep. Todd Achilles, D-Boise, expressed his opposition to the rhetoric.

“My concern with the argument around states’ rights is the history associated with it,” Achilles said. “The Confederate states made similar claims to perpetuate slavery. During the Jim Crow era, segregation was justified based on states’ rights. Where do we draw the line?”

Scott replied, “I don’t think anyone in Idaho is discriminating against anyone.”

Same-sex marriage in Idaho predates the Obergefell decision, being legally recognized since 2014 in the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals case Latta v. Otter.

Marriage laws in the United States have seen many changes, including adjustments allowing married couples to use contraceptives, Griswold v. Connecticut (1965), and interracial couples to marry, Loving v. Virginia (1967) — both of which were previously illegal in several states prior to Supreme Court intervention that provided federal-level protections.

Annie Morley, substitute for Rep. Brooke Green, D-Boise, voiced her concerns about what other Supreme Court case rulings could be called into scrutiny.

“You may disagree with the merits of Obergefell,” Morley said. “Should this memorial include Loving, Griswold and Obergefell?”