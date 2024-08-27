Application period open for Affordable Homeownership Program

The application period is now open for the Affordable Homeownership Program offered by L-C Valley Habitat for Humanity, the nonprofit organization announced recently.
Habitat for Humanity builds homes in partnership with families who have the financial and personal capacity to be homeowners, but who can’t qualify for conventional financing, according to the news release. Volunteer labor and donations are used in the construction of its homes.
Eligible applicants must have a housing need, be able to make an affordable monthly mortgage payment and be willing to partner with Habitat for Humanity to accomplish sweat-equity hours and other requirements, according to the news release.
Applications are due 5 p.m. Nov. 15 at the L-C Valley Habitat office at 2200 Eighth Ave., Lewiston. Those seeking more information may call (509) 758-7396 or email mortgage@lewisclarkhabitat.org.
Applications and more information is available at l-cvalleyhabitat.org/home-ownership.
L-C Valley Habitat for Humanity has built 35 homes in Asotin and Nez Perce counties over three decades of operation, according to the news release.