Application period open for Affordable Homeownership Program

The application period is now open for the Affordable Homeownership Program offered by L-C Valley Habitat for Humanity, the nonprofit organization announced recently.

Habitat for Humanity builds homes in partnership with families who have the financial and personal capacity to be homeowners, but who can’t qualify for conventional financing, according to the news release. Volunteer labor and donations are used in the construction of its homes.

Eligible applicants must have a housing need, be able to make an affordable monthly mortgage payment and be willing to partner with Habitat for Humanity to accomplish sweat-equity hours and other requirements, according to the news release.