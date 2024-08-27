Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessHealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll Question
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the WeekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
Local NewsOctober 20, 2024

Application period open for Affordable Homeownership Program

Lewiston Tribune

The application period is now open for the Affordable Homeownership Program offered by L-C Valley Habitat for Humanity, the nonprofit organization announced recently.

Habitat for Humanity builds homes in partnership with families who have the financial and personal capacity to be homeowners, but who can’t qualify for conventional financing, according to the news release. Volunteer labor and donations are used in the construction of its homes.

Eligible applicants must have a housing need, be able to make an affordable monthly mortgage payment and be willing to partner with Habitat for Humanity to accomplish sweat-equity hours and other requirements, according to the news release.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Applications are due 5 p.m. Nov. 15 at the L-C Valley Habitat office at 2200 Eighth Ave., Lewiston. Those seeking more information may call (509) 758-7396 or email mortgage@lewisclarkhabitat.org.

Applications and more information is available at l-cvalleyhabitat.org/home-ownership.

L-C Valley Habitat for Humanity has built 35 homes in Asotin and Nez Perce counties over three decades of operation, according to the news release.

Advertisement
Related
Local NewsOct. 22
Moscow officials angry with county over jail issue
Local NewsOct. 22
The Edge
Local NewsOct. 22
Walla Walla CC to stage community resource fair
Local NewsOct. 22
L-C valley gets 0.37 inches of rain Monday after hitting a t...
Related
Statute of limitations spares Couse pack
Local NewsOct. 22
Statute of limitations spares Couse pack
4-H Youths Show Skills In Riding
Local NewsOct. 22
4-H Youths Show Skills In Riding
Phillips Wins Inland Empire Birling Title
Local NewsOct. 22
Phillips Wins Inland Empire Birling Title
Kooskia resident arrested on felony charges
Local NewsOct. 22
Kooskia resident arrested on felony charges
Eastbound traffic on Bishop Boulevard will have detour this week
Local NewsOct. 22
Eastbound traffic on Bishop Boulevard will have detour this week
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Nethercutt's question: If Foley's so powerful, why the drawdown?
Local NewsOct. 21
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Nethercutt's question: If Foley's so powerful, why the drawdown?
What’s with the kratom kraze?
Local NewsOct. 20
What’s with the kratom kraze?
A bit of Idaho intrigue
Local NewsOct. 20
A bit of Idaho intrigue
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
TermsPrivacy