Area Support Groups

AA Eye Opener Meeting, 6:30 a.m. daily, LC Alano Club, 1435 Elm St., Clarkston.

Free the LCV Redemption, addiction recovery, 6-7:30 p.m. Sundays, Unity Church of the Clearwater Valley, 1622 15th Ave., Lewiston.

Stay Quit/Nicotine Intervention support group, 1:30-2:30 p.m. the last Wednesday of the month, Community Education Resource Center, 415 Sixth St., Lewiston, (208) 750-7360.

Smoking Cessation Support Group, 6-7 p.m. Thursdays, Syringa General Hospital Conference Room, Grangeville.

Sexaholics Anonymous, 12-step group, call for meeting information in Lewiston and the surrounding area, (208) 503-6310.

Alzheimer’s Association support group, 1:30-3 p.m. second Wednesday of the month, Community Action Partnership, Area Agency on Aging, 124 New Sixth St., Lewiston, (208) 666-2996.

Alzheimer’s Association — Washington state chapter serving northern Idaho, 1 p.m. second Monday of the month, Trinity Baptist Church, Fireside Room, 711 Fairview Drive, Moscow. For more information, call (208) 874-3462.

Idaho Support and Care Association, providing care and support for the mentally handicapped and their families, 6:30 p.m. second Tuesday of the month, Sonic restaurant back room, 1306 21st St., Lewiston.

Recovery International, a peer-led mental health training program, is picking up its meeting again. It will meet from 5-6:30 p.m. Mondays at the Lewiston City Library, second-floor conference room. For more information, contact David at (509) 780-7323.

Palouse Advocates on Mental Illness, 1 p.m. second Sunday. To join support meetings via Zoom, call (208) 835-3071 or (509) 758-0284 to receive information or meeting notifications.

National Alliance on Mental Illness, 7 p.m. second Wednesday, the Roxy, 714 Main St., Lewiston.

Grieving children’s support groups, 7 p.m. first and third Tuesday, old Lewiston High School, 1114 Ninth Ave., Lewiston. Participants are asked to call the Willow Center at (208) 791-7192.

Caregiver Support Group, 2-4 p.m. second and fourth Monday, Regency Senior Living, 1285 SW Center St., Pullman. More information is available by contacting Melissa at (509) 332-0365.

Caregivers Support Group, 3:30-5 p.m. second Wednesday; 6-7:30 p.m. the third Tuesday, Adult Day Health, 225 E. Palouse River Drive, Moscow, (208) 883-6483.

Caregiver Support Group, 1 p.m., third Thursday, second floor of Lewiston City Library, sponsored by Heart ‘n Home Hospice, (208) 799-5275.

Grief Support Group, 4-4:50 p.m., third Tuesday, second floor of Lewiston City Library, sponsored by St. Joseph Family Hospice. (208) 799-5275.

Healing Rooms of Lewiston, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays, Riverside Room, Echo Hills Church, 3215 Echo Hills Drive, Lewiston. All are welcome to come pray for healing; physical, emotional and spiritual. Monthly meetings also available the first Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m.

Colfax Caregiver Support Group, sponsored by the Council on Aging and Human Services, 3-4:30 p.m. fourth Thursday of the month, The Courtyard on Main Street in Colfax.

Women’s Support Group, for women in or recovering from an abusive relationship, 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, YWCA, 300 Main St., Lewiston.

Valley Breast Cancer Support Group, 6:30-8:30 p.m. first Wednesday, St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, parish hall, Lewiston.

American Cancer Society Resource Center, more information is available by calling (208) 750-7396.

Parkinson’s Support Group, 1:30 p.m. second Monday of the month, St. Stan’s Parish Center, 633 Fifth Ave. For directions, call (208) 799-5219.

Grangeville Diabetic Support Group, 1:30 p.m. third Monday, Syringa General Hospital.

Ostomy Support Group, 12:30-1:30 p.m. second Monday of each month, Canyons Church, 717 15th St., Clarkston. Resources, personal experience and problem solving will be offered. For more information, call Adrian at (509) 254-3404 or Cheryl at (208) 743-4088.

Palouse Ostomy Support Group, 5 p.m. first Wednesday of the month, by Zoom; call Karen (509) 332-6053 for information and link. For people with ostomies, family members, members of the health care community or people contemplating getting surgery.

Widows and widowers support group, Lenore Community Center, those interested can call Rebecca Ziegler at (425) 760-2654.