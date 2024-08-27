Asotin-Anatone levies appear to be passing

Two levies to fund the Asotin-Anatone School District passed in Tuesday’s special election.

Voters approved an educational “programs and operations levy” with 60% approval.

The levy will run from 2026-29 at a rate of $2.50 per $1,000 of accessed property value.

The district also passed a capital levy with 64% of the vote at a rate of $0.70 per $1,000 of assessed value. That levy will also run from 2026-29.

Asotin-Anatone School District Superintendent Dale Bonfield thanked voters for turning out and supporting the school district in both levies.

“I’m pleased with where the numbers are,” he said. “Obviously I’d like it to be higher, but we’re in a good spot.”