Local NewsFebruary 12, 2025

Asotin-Anatone levies appear to be passing

School district measures on positive side at 60 and 64 percent

Kaylee Brewster
Dale Bonfield
Dale Bonfield

Two levies to fund the Asotin-Anatone School District passed in Tuesday’s special election.

Voters approved an educational “programs and operations levy” with 60% approval.

The levy will run from 2026-29 at a rate of $2.50 per $1,000 of accessed property value.

The district also passed a capital levy with 64% of the vote at a rate of $0.70 per $1,000 of assessed value. That levy will also run from 2026-29.

Asotin-Anatone School District Superintendent Dale Bonfield thanked voters for turning out and supporting the school district in both levies.

“I’m pleased with where the numbers are,” he said. “Obviously I’d like it to be higher, but we’re in a good spot.”

The results will be certified in 10 days and Bonfield hopes the levies will still be passing.

The two levies fund different aspects of the school district. The programs and operation levy provide educational programming, including athletics, student clubs, career technical education staff, counselors, special education, art, music, curriculum, utilities, unfunded staff salaries and benefits.

“The Asotin community has always been extremely supportive that way,” Bonfield said about the levy for education.

The capital levy is for infrastructure including instructional technology, safety and facility improvements. It will allow the district to replace classroom computers, provide technology support, modernize the fire alarm system, upgrade classrooms and replace or repair roofs, compressors and elevators.

“We have an aging facility and we need to keep everything up by not allowing it to get to a bad state where you can’t repair it,” Bonfield said.

Brewster may be contacted at kbrewster@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2297.

