Local NewsNovember 26, 2024

Asotin-Anatone schools see uptick in flu cases, absences

Lewiston Tribune and moscow-pullman daily news reports
story image illustation

ASOTIN — Flu-like symptoms created an uptick in school absences Monday in the Asotin-Anatone School District.

Superintendent Dale Bonfield said 88 elementary students were out sick, and 34 students in the middle and senior high schools were absent because of illnesses. Some staff members also have been sidelined with high temperatures, body aches or stomach issues.

Several kids had to be sent home Monday, but the majority of sick children were not at the school, Bonfield said. Students who left early for the Thanksgiving holiday were not included in the tally of children who missed classes because of the flu or other health issues.

About 320 students are enrolled in the Asotin Elementary School, and 300 kids attend grades 6-12 in the district.

