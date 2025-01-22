Asotin County changes night meetings to once a quarter

Earlier this month, the board discussed the change, saying few people attend the night meetings, and county employees have to stay late if they have an item on the agenda.

Each Monday, Asotin County board meetings can be viewed online through a link on the commission’s website.

In addition to regular board sessions, town hall meetings are conducted several times a year at the Asotin County Fire Station in the Clarkston Heights. The next one will be held on Feb. 19.