Local NewsJanuary 22, 2025

Asotin County changes night meetings to once a quarter

Lewiston Tribune
Asotin County
Asotin County

ASOTIN — The Asotin County commissioners will be conducting four night meetings a year instead of once a month.

In a resolution passed Tuesday, the night sessions were set for the third Monday of March, June, September and December. The evening meetings begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Courthouse Annex in Asotin.

Earlier this month, the board discussed the change, saying few people attend the night meetings, and county employees have to stay late if they have an item on the agenda.

Each Monday, Asotin County board meetings can be viewed online through a link on the commission’s website.

In addition to regular board sessions, town hall meetings are conducted several times a year at the Asotin County Fire Station in the Clarkston Heights. The next one will be held on Feb. 19.

