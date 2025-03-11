Asotin County Fire chief: Rising calls are straining fire district

Asotin County Fire District officials are meeting today to consider placing a levy lid lift on the August ballot.

Chief Noel Hardin said the district, which covers unincorporated areas of the county, is struggling to keep pace with growing emergency medical service demands and rising costs.

Ninety percent of the 3,000 annual calls the district answers are EMS-related, Hardin said in a news release. That is a 50% increase in demand since voters last approved the EMS levy in 2016.

“More calls require more funding for personnel, equipment, and supplies,” he said. “Right now, we are struggling to maintain the service levels our community needs.”

The board of fire district commissioners will discuss the issue at 5 p.m. today at the fire station in the Clarkston Heights. Residents are encouraged to take part in the conversation, Hardin said.