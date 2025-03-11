Asotin County green lights small subdivision

ASOTIN — Property that was once covered in junk has been cleaned up and approved for future development.

Beau Duman, of Prairie Land and Home, purchased about 5 acres at 1928 13th St. at Clarkston with plans to develop a six-lot subdivision. His project got the final thumbs up Monday from the Asotin County commissioners, who thanked Duman for improving the site.

The Ohana ‘Aina subdivision went through the planning commission, health and fire districts, and the county building and planning department prior to the board’s 3-0 vote on the long plat.

Building official Karst Riggers said the land was previously declared a junk property, but it has been cleared of debris. The large, white farmhouse, which was significantly damaged by fire, has been demolished, and numerous junk vehicles and garbage piles were removed.

The new plat is in a split zone consisting of low to medium residential and light neighborhood commercial.

Duman intends to develop four building lots for duplexes or single-family residences in the residential portion of the property, and the front two lots will remain in the commercial zone for business opportunities, Riggers said.

“Thank you for investing in the county and cleaning that area up,” said Commissioner Brian Shinn.