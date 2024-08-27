Asotin County reelects Shinn for commissioner

ASOTIN — Asotin County Commissioner Brian Shinn defeated his challenger, Dennis Lenz, in a race to oversee county business. The incumbent received 4,990 votes, compared to 3,625 for his opponent.
Shinn, a 74-year-old retired business owner, has been on the board of commissioners since 2011. Lenz, 56, has served as a Clarkston School District director for 20 years.
“I, once again, want to thank everyone for their support,” Shinn said Tuesday night at the courthouse. “This will be my last term, and I look forward to achieving my remaining goals for the county.”
Commissioner Chris Seubert will serve another four-year term, after running unopposed in the countywide election. This marks Seubert’s second term in office. The third member of the board is Commissioner Chuck Whitman.
Clarkston voters gave the green light to funding ambulance services in 2025 by a 1,411 to 735 vote. The annual levy was winning with 66% yes votes on election night.
Clarkston Fire Chief Darren White, who was contacted in Florida, said he’s grateful for the community’s support of the levy.
“The administration and firefighters of the city of Clarkston Fire Department would like to thank the taxpayers of Clarkston for their ongoing support of our emergency medical services by continuing to fund this vital and life-saving service to our community,” White said in a text.
The $875,979 levy will cost Clarkston property owners $1.48 per $1,000 of assessed valuation in 2025. The funds cover salaries, supplies and equipment.
In a contested race for commissioner of the Asotin County Public Utility District, incumbent Don Nuxoll ousted Amber Jeffreys by 4,874 to 2,181 votes. He will serve another six-year term.
Both candidates are lifelong Asotin County residents. Nuxoll, a builder and member of the county’s planning and zoning commission, has served in the PUD District No. 2 position for 24 years. Jeffreys works at Lincoln Middle School in Clarkston.
Prosecutor Curt Liedkie ran unopposed for his job, and will serve another two-year unexpired term. Liedkie was appointed to the position last year following the death of Ben Nichols. He has worked in the prosecutor’s office for 22 years.
“I am committed to the work of prosecutor, and I am a firm believer in holding offenders accountable and seeking justice for victims,” Liedkie said during the campaign.
Superior Court Judge Brooke Burns will return to the bench in Asotin, Garfield and Columbia counties. She ran unopposed, securing a second term.
The next batch of ballots arriving in today’s mail will be counted this week, along with votes that had not been tallied as of Tuesday night.
Auditor Darla McKay said “well over 800 ballots” were likely mailed earlier this week and have yet to be counted. Asotin County’s turnout was at 65%, but that number will increase.
Election updates are posted on the auditor’s website as they become available.
