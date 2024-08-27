Asotin County reelects Shinn for commissioner

ASOTIN — Asotin County Commissioner Brian Shinn defeated his challenger, Dennis Lenz, in a race to oversee county business. The incumbent received 4,990 votes, compared to 3,625 for his opponent.

Shinn, a 74-year-old retired business owner, has been on the board of commissioners since 2011. Lenz, 56, has served as a Clarkston School District director for 20 years.

“I, once again, want to thank everyone for their support,” Shinn said Tuesday night at the courthouse. “This will be my last term, and I look forward to achieving my remaining goals for the county.”

Commissioner Chris Seubert will serve another four-year term, after running unopposed in the countywide election. This marks Seubert’s second term in office. The third member of the board is Commissioner Chuck Whitman.

Clarkston voters gave the green light to funding ambulance services in 2025 by a 1,411 to 735 vote. The annual levy was winning with 66% yes votes on election night.

Clarkston Fire Chief Darren White, who was contacted in Florida, said he’s grateful for the community’s support of the levy.

“The administration and firefighters of the city of Clarkston Fire Department would like to thank the taxpayers of Clarkston for their ongoing support of our emergency medical services by continuing to fund this vital and life-saving service to our community,” White said in a text.

The $875,979 levy will cost Clarkston property owners $1.48 per $1,000 of assessed valuation in 2025. The funds cover salaries, supplies and equipment.