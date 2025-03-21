Asotin County Republicans meeting Saturday at Clarkston

The Asotin County Republicans are planning a meeting at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Hells Canyon RV Resort, 1560 Port Drive, Clarkston.
Topics to be discussed include pending legislation in Olympia; preparations for a possible town hall with Congressman Michael Baumgartner and area state legislators; and the group’s plans for a booth at the Asotin County Fair and an entry in the fair’s parade.
Asotin County GOP Chairperson Todd Snarr encourages young members of the party to attend Saturday’s meeting.