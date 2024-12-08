Sections
Local NewsDecember 8, 2024

Asotin County residents invited to town hall meeting to discuss wildfire protection plan

Lewiston Tribune

An updated wildfire protection plan will be the topic of discussion at a town hall meeting from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Asotin County Fire Station in the Clarkston Heights.

Nick Bacon, emergency management director, said the Asotin County Community Wildfire Protection Plan was last updated in 2008, and representatives from local, state and federal agencies have contributed to an updated version. Public comments about the plan will be taken at the town hall session.

According to Bacon, the document identifies local fire danger and helps guide the community in reducing that danger. The plan highlights local resources, knowledge and needs, and offers achievable solutions to past concerns about wildfire mitigation actions.

“We are asking any Asotin County resident who would like to provide input on the plan to attend this meeting,” Bacon said in a news release.

The meeting will take place at 2377 Appleside Blvd. Copies of the revised plan will be available at the fire district station.

