An updated wildfire protection plan will be the topic of discussion at a town hall meeting from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Asotin County Fire Station in the Clarkston Heights.

Nick Bacon, emergency management director, said the Asotin County Community Wildfire Protection Plan was last updated in 2008, and representatives from local, state and federal agencies have contributed to an updated version. Public comments about the plan will be taken at the town hall session.