Asotin County says Vineland Cemetery gates are a ‘blessing’

Nearby property owner agrees

Kerri Sandaine
ASOTIN — Persistent questions from a community member about Vineland Cemetery gates prompted Asotin County officials to shut down any confusion about the issue.

The gates, which were installed two or three years ago, were approved by the board and other officials, Commissioner Chuck Whitman said Monday. Formal documentation may have been lacking, but the county, cemetery and a nearby landowner all agreed they backed the decision.

“The gates have been a true blessing,” said Glenn Scharnhorst, county road supervisor. “They were properly approved, and there was no shady business.”

Whitman said it’s unusual to bring up a topic that was discussed and supported years ago, but it needs to be documented and in the public record to end any doubts.

One resident, Jim Griffin, of Clarkston, has asked for a plethora of public records and sent numerous emails to officials about the issue over the years. He was not at the Monday board meeting.

Commissioner Brian Shinn said 24-hour access to the burial site is unnecessary. Other properties, such as parks along the Snake River, are also closed at night.

“This has all been talked about before,” said Commissioner Chris Seubert. “I don’t really understand why we have to go over it again.”

A Clarkston resident who owns property near the Vineland Cemetery said he was contacted by authorities before the gates were installed, and he told the crew it was “a very good idea.”

The landowner has access to the code for a keypad so he can get through to his property when the cemetery is closed at night. Before the lockdown, he found a wallet belonging to a Lewiston High School teen on his property, and vandalism and partying were concerns.

“The gates have caused me no problems,” he said. “There’s no good reason for high school kids to be in the cemetery at midnight.”

Emergency responders also have access to the code, the sheriff said.

In other county business:

Asotin County will begin advertising for a new public works director and county engineer this week. The position is open after the recent termination of Russ Pelleberg.

Sandaine can be reached at kerris@lmtribune.com.

