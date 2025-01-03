Asotin County seeing increase in flu-like illness cases

Hospitalizations from influenza-like illnesses have been slowly increasing in Asotin County since late November, according to the county health department.

TriState Health saw around two to five hospitalizations from influenza-like illnesses most days since late November, said Brady Woodbury, administrator at Asotin County Public Health, with a few days spiking as high as nine.

Influenza-like viruses typically increase following the holiday and New Year because more people are exposed, meaning that number could still increase.

Although the first flu spikes usually happen around November and December, it’s still worth getting vaccinated if you haven’t yet, Woodbury said.

“We often see it again in the February timeframe. It would be a good idea to get your flu shot now if you haven’t received one,” he said. “The same with the COVID vaccine.”

Although they don’t always prevent people from getting sick, Woodbury said, COVID-19 vaccines are also worthwhile.