Local NewsJanuary 14, 2025

Asotin County sets jail bed rates

Fair Board seeking volunteers for April event

Kerri Sandaine
Chuck Whitman Asotin County Commissioner
Chuck Whitman Asotin County CommissionerCourtesy photo

ASOTIN — Asotin County officials tackled numerous agenda items Monday, ranging from daily bed rates at the new jail to a request for volunteers to help with the 2025 fair and rodeo in April.

The jail, which is under construction along Sixth Avenue in the Clarkston Heights, should be fully operational by the end of April, said Commissioner Chuck Whitman.

A jail finance committee has agreed on bed rates — $180 per day for outside jurisdictions, and $125 a day for Asotin County, Clarkston and Asotin inmates — according to Whitman, who helped spearhead the $20 million project.

The Washington State Department of Corrections currently pays $99.90 per day to house prisoners in Clarkston. The state contract ends June 30, and the new rate will go into effect once an agreement is approved by the county and DOC.

An update on the new jail will be presented to the public at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 19 at the Asotin County Fire Station, 2377 Appleside Blvd., in Clarkston. In addition, the town hall meeting will feature Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife representatives addressing wolves, information on the Asotin County Alliance for the Unhoused and Union Gospel Mission shelter plans.

During committee reports, Commissioner Chris Seubert said the fair board is hard at work on the 2025 Asotin County Fair and Hells Canyon Rodeo, which takes place during the last weekend of April.

More volunteers are needed to make the event a success, Seubert said. Anyone who has time to help out can contact a fair board member or the office at the fairgrounds for more information.

In other county business

The commissioners voted 3-0 in favor of awarding tourism grants to four entities that applied for the funding. The money comes from lodging tax revenues collected in the county.

Visit Lewis Clark Valley will receive $90,000; the Asotin County Public Facilities District will receive $50,000 to promote the aquatics center; the Asotin Museum will receive $44,000; and the Asotin County Fair will receive $25,000.

The board approved an interlocal agreement between the Asotin County Sheriff’s Office and city of Asotin for law enforcement assistance inside city limits.

A community wildfire protection plan for Asotin County got the green light from all three commissioners, who voiced support for fire suppression preparedness.

“I wonder if California had one of these,” said Commissioner Brian Shinn.

The 317-page plan replaces a document written in 2008, said Nick Bacon, emergency services director.

Sandaine can be reached at kerris@lmtribune.com.

