Asotin County Sheriff’s Office warns of resurfaced scam

The scam features a caller, whose identification shows the phone number of the Asotin County Sheriff’s Office, claiming there is a warrant out for your arrest for missing federal jury duty, according to a news release from the office. The male caller may ask you to send a photo of yourself, your vehicle or license, then request you pay a fine using gift cards or by providing bank information.

If anybody receives a call like this, the sheriff’s office urges that you do not provide any information — instead, hang up and alert local law enforcement. And the office reminds residents it will never call to advise on warrants, or request payment information.