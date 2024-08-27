Sections
The Region
Classifieds
The Trib
Local NewsMarch 22, 2025

Asotin County Sheriff’s Office warns of resurfaced scam

Lewiston Tribune and Moscow-pullman daily news reports
story image illustation

ASOTIN — The Asotin County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to be on alert after a previous scam resurfaces in the area.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

The scam features a caller, whose identification shows the phone number of the Asotin County Sheriff’s Office, claiming there is a warrant out for your arrest for missing federal jury duty, according to a news release from the office. The male caller may ask you to send a photo of yourself, your vehicle or license, then request you pay a fine using gift cards or by providing bank information.

If anybody receives a call like this, the sheriff’s office urges that you do not provide any information — instead, hang up and alert local law enforcement. And the office reminds residents it will never call to advise on warrants, or request payment information.

Related
Local NewsMar. 22
A crash course in the arts
Local NewsMar. 22
Local Social Security office could be caught in DOGE overhau...
Local NewsMar. 22
Bill to allow Idaho to sue federal government over wildfire ...
Local NewsMar. 22
Abortion health exemption bill introduced
Related
USA Today sports columnist to speak at UI event
Local NewsMar. 22
USA Today sports columnist to speak at UI event
Whitman County Sheriff’s Office locate missing 78-year-old Thornton man
Local NewsMar. 22
Whitman County Sheriff’s Office locate missing 78-year-old Thornton man
Port of Whitman County awarded $2.1 million loan for Tekoa development
Local NewsMar. 22
Port of Whitman County awarded $2.1 million loan for Tekoa development
Budget writers reject second ask to bump foster care ombudsman budget
Local NewsMar. 22
Budget writers reject second ask to bump foster care ombudsman budget
Whitman County Sheriff’s Office locate missing 78-year-old Thornton man
Local NewsMar. 21
Whitman County Sheriff’s Office locate missing 78-year-old Thornton man
GREAT Day leads to great ideas
Local NewsMar. 21
GREAT Day leads to great ideas
Prosecutor: Kohberger bought Ka-Bar knife before murders
Local NewsMar. 21
Prosecutor: Kohberger bought Ka-Bar knife before murders
Single lane of U.S. 95 opened to local traffic at area of landslide
Local NewsMar. 21
Single lane of U.S. 95 opened to local traffic at area of landslide
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy