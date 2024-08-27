Asotin County terminates public works director

ASOTIN — The Asotin County public works director was fired Tuesday following an executive session.

The board of county commissioners voted 3-0 in favor of parting ways with Russ Pelleberg, who was not present at the meeting. No comments about what led to the dismissal were provided during the brief open session.

Pelleberg, of Newport, Wash., was hired by Asotin County in the summer of 2023 as the regional stormwater coordinator and later promoted to public works director, overseeing the road department and landfill.

County officials have confirmed Pelleberg was placed on administrative leave on Jan. 29, and an internal investigation was conducted. No further information about his disciplinary history was released; however, the Lewiston Tribune has filed a public records request for details.

Pelleberg replaced engineer Chuck Eaton, who was hired in 2022, following a brief stint by Michael White in 2021. White lasted two months on the job, and Eaton was employed for a little more than a year at the helm of the department.

Asotin County hasn’t had a long-term public works director and county engineer since Dustin Johnson left the role to work for the city of Lewiston in the spring of 2021.