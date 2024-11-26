Asotin County’s 375 acres in west Clarkston can’t have water wells

ASOTIN — Drilling for domestic water won’t be allowed on any future development of Asotin County owned property west of Clarkston.

If the property is ever sold for residential or commercial purposes, the owners will have to use an existing municipal water system, such as the Asotin County Public Utility District’s, according to a resolution adopted Monday by the board of commissioners.

The state Department of Ecology has strict rules about domestic, potable water near landfill sites, and Asotin County must adhere to the mandate, officials said. That means no municipal or private water wells will be allowed on Asotin County’s property near Sixth Avenue and Evans Road.

New language preventing domestic water wells on the parcel was added to the deed with a 3-0 vote by the board. The state ecology department mandated “institutional controls” be placed on all active and closed landfills, according to the resolution.