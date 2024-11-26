Sections
Local NewsNovember 26, 2024

Asotin County’s 375 acres in west Clarkston can’t have water wells

If developed, property near the landfill must be on Public Utility District’s system

Kerri Sandaine
Chuck Whitman Asotin County Commissioner

ASOTIN — Drilling for domestic water won’t be allowed on any future development of Asotin County owned property west of Clarkston.

If the property is ever sold for residential or commercial purposes, the owners will have to use an existing municipal water system, such as the Asotin County Public Utility District’s, according to a resolution adopted Monday by the board of commissioners.

The state Department of Ecology has strict rules about domestic, potable water near landfill sites, and Asotin County must adhere to the mandate, officials said. That means no municipal or private water wells will be allowed on Asotin County’s property near Sixth Avenue and Evans Road.

New language preventing domestic water wells on the parcel was added to the deed with a 3-0 vote by the board. The state ecology department mandated “institutional controls” be placed on all active and closed landfills, according to the resolution.

At one point, Asotin County owned 640 acres in that area. However, 133 acres were sold to the Port of Clarkston when the Turning Pointe Business Park was developed along Evans Road.

The Asotin County Regional Landfill along Sixth Avenue occupies another 130 acres, leaving approximately 375 acres of county property, which can be sold for future development, officials said.

The new Asotin County Jail, which covers 6 acres across the road from the regional landfill, is hooked to the PUD water system and adheres to state rules, said Commissioner Chuck Whitman. The facility is expected to be in operation in February.

Sandaine can be reached at kerris@lmtribune.com. You can follow her on X @newsfromkerri.

