Asotin earns high marks in robotics

The Asotin High School robotics team took top honors at the Last Chance High Stakes tournament this weekend.
Asotin High School was a tournament finalist along with Sammamish. Bellingham High School and Ellensburg were tournament champions and Oak Harbor received the Innovate Award.
Clarkston and Lewiston high schools and Asotin Middle School also participated in the tournament. There were more than 48 teams at the event, which was the first large-scale tournament to be held in Eastern Washington or Northern Idaho, according to Asotin robotics coach Tim Weber.
The tournament was the last qualifying event for Washington state before the State Championship.