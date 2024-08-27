Sections
Local NewsFebruary 26, 2025

Asotin earns high marks in robotics

Lewiston Tribune
Members of the Asotin High robotics team run their robot in the final match in a competition Saturday at Asotin.
Members of the Asotin High robotics team run their robot in the final match in a competition Saturday at Asotin.Tim Weber
Insomniac Black, the robot belonging to the Asotin High robotics team, takes part in the final match at a competition Saturday at Asotin.
Insomniac Black, the robot belonging to the Asotin High robotics team, takes part in the final match at a competition Saturday at Asotin.Tim Weber

The Asotin High School robotics team took top honors at the Last Chance High Stakes tournament this weekend.

Asotin High School was a tournament finalist along with Sammamish. Bellingham High School and Ellensburg were tournament champions and Oak Harbor received the Innovate Award.

Clarkston and Lewiston high schools and Asotin Middle School also participated in the tournament. There were more than 48 teams at the event, which was the first large-scale tournament to be held in Eastern Washington or Northern Idaho, according to Asotin robotics coach Tim Weber.

The tournament was the last qualifying event for Washington state before the State Championship.

