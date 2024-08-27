Sections
The Region
Classifieds
The Trib
Local NewsFebruary 7, 2025

Asotin man sentenced to 84 months on car crash charges

Lewiston Tribune
story image illustation

ASOTIN — Jeremiah J.A. Willis was sentenced to 84 months in prison after pleading guilty to three felony charges in Asotin County Superior Court.

Willis, 31, was convicted of attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle, vehicular assault and hit-and-run injury accident after causing a two-vehicle crash in Clarkston and fleeing from the scene.

The charges stemmed from a collision at Sixth and Libby Streets on Jan. 21. He was sentenced Monday by Judge Brooke Burns after entering into a plea agreement with the state.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

The prosecutor sought an exceptional sentence because the alleged crime occurred shortly after Willis was released from incarceration, making him a rapid recidivist, according to court records.

On the day of the crash, a Clarkston police officer was attempting to conduct a traffic stop for expired tabs, and the Durango accelerated and failed to yield. The vehicle was traveling at approximately 50 mph in a 25 mph speed zone, and failed to stop at the downtown intersection.

At the same time, a Dodge Ram pickup truck driven by a 79-year-old Asotin woman was southbound on Sixth Street. The Durango struck the truck, causing significant damage to both vehicles. The victim in the truck was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and released after treatment.

Related
Local NewsFeb. 7
WSU Regents appoint incoming president
Local NewsFeb. 7
Von Ehlinger’s rape conviction upheld by high court
Local NewsFeb. 7
New private school choice bill emerges
Local NewsFeb. 7
Conservation district receives state grants for Whitman wate...
Related
Transient arrested after alleged screwdriver assault
Local NewsFeb. 7
Transient arrested after alleged screwdriver assault
Fundraising effort started for Clarkston woman who died in shooting
Local NewsFeb. 7
Fundraising effort started for Clarkston woman who died in shooting
Breaching boon for some, bust for others
Local NewsFeb. 7
Breaching boon for some, bust for others
FEMA cancels Flood Risk Open House planned for Pullman and Colfax next week
Local NewsFeb. 7
FEMA cancels Flood Risk Open House planned for Pullman and Colfax next week
Kamiak Elementary received 2024 State ESEA Distinguished Schools Award
Local NewsFeb. 7
Kamiak Elementary received 2024 State ESEA Distinguished Schools Award
Clarkston man pleads not guilty to child rape and molestation charges
Local NewsFeb. 7
Clarkston man pleads not guilty to child rape and molestation charges
Clarkston transient sentenced for robbing homeless man
Local NewsFeb. 7
Clarkston transient sentenced for robbing homeless man
Idaho House passes firing squad bill
Local NewsFeb. 7
Idaho House passes firing squad bill
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy