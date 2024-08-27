Asotin man sentenced to 84 months on car crash charges

ASOTIN — Jeremiah J.A. Willis was sentenced to 84 months in prison after pleading guilty to three felony charges in Asotin County Superior Court.

Willis, 31, was convicted of attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle, vehicular assault and hit-and-run injury accident after causing a two-vehicle crash in Clarkston and fleeing from the scene.

The charges stemmed from a collision at Sixth and Libby Streets on Jan. 21. He was sentenced Monday by Judge Brooke Burns after entering into a plea agreement with the state.