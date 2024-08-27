Asotin man sentenced to 84 months on car crash charges

ASOTIN — Jeremiah J.A. Willis was sentenced to 84 months in prison after pleading guilty to three felony charges in Asotin County Superior Court.
Willis, 31, was convicted of attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle, vehicular assault and hit-and-run injury accident after causing a two-vehicle crash in Clarkston and fleeing from the scene.
The charges stemmed from a collision at Sixth and Libby Streets on Jan. 21. He was sentenced Monday by Judge Brooke Burns after entering into a plea agreement with the state.
The prosecutor sought an exceptional sentence because the alleged crime occurred shortly after Willis was released from incarceration, making him a rapid recidivist, according to court records.
On the day of the crash, a Clarkston police officer was attempting to conduct a traffic stop for expired tabs, and the Durango accelerated and failed to yield. The vehicle was traveling at approximately 50 mph in a 25 mph speed zone, and failed to stop at the downtown intersection.
At the same time, a Dodge Ram pickup truck driven by a 79-year-old Asotin woman was southbound on Sixth Street. The Durango struck the truck, causing significant damage to both vehicles. The victim in the truck was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and released after treatment.