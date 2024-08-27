Asotin school library now also serving as meeting room

ASOTIN — The Asotin school library recently added an additional function as a meeting room for educators and administrators.

Asotin-Anatone School District Superintendent Dale Bonfield explained that after the school flooded in June 2023, the district used some insurance money to update the library, which included new flooring and portable bookshelves. Bonfield said the idea was to provide a space for staff to have professional development meetings.

The meeting had been held in the gym or commons area.

“It’s just not conducive to having a meeting,” Bonfield said.

He explained that the acoustics in the gym make it difficult for people to hear what’s being said. The commons area is better, but it’s open, so when athletic events are taking place, people walk through the area on their way to the gym. The library is quieter and can be closed off from other activities happening in the schools.