Asotin school library now also serving as meeting room

ASOTIN — The Asotin school library recently added an additional function as a meeting room for educators and administrators.
Asotin-Anatone School District Superintendent Dale Bonfield explained that after the school flooded in June 2023, the district used some insurance money to update the library, which included new flooring and portable bookshelves. Bonfield said the idea was to provide a space for staff to have professional development meetings.
The meeting had been held in the gym or commons area.
“It’s just not conducive to having a meeting,” Bonfield said.
He explained that the acoustics in the gym make it difficult for people to hear what’s being said. The commons area is better, but it’s open, so when athletic events are taking place, people walk through the area on their way to the gym. The library is quieter and can be closed off from other activities happening in the schools.
The library also has TV monitors that can be used for presentations or Zoom meetings, which are used by the Asotin-Anatone School Board. If the meetings need more space, the bookshelves can be moved, even into the hallway.
Bonfield said the library’s multi-purpose nature shows “the advantage of a small school.”
The library did downsize its collection of books, removing selections that hadn’t been checked out in seven years.
“We just felt at the time we were doing that if students hadn’t checked out the book in seven years, we’re not sure the book will be checked out in the next seven years,” Bonfield said.
However, with that change, Bonfield said that the library will continue to monitor the books getting checked out from the school as well as the Val-Net catalog from other libraries in the area. If a book needs to be added to the Asotin library, school officials will add it.