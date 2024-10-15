Asotin Youth Takes Second In Judging

ASOTIN — John Giardinelli, son of Mr. and Mrs. Angelo Giardinelli, won second place last week in livestock judging at the Pacific International Livestock Exhibition at Portland. He is a member of the Asotin Future Farmers of America.
A FFA judging team from Asotin won 11th place in overall competition against 70 other teams.
Members were Mike Smith, Bob Smith, Don Taylor and Bill Hamilton. They were accompanied to the show by Advisor Dan Warfield.
This story was published in the Oct. 22, 1962, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.