Assault on College Hill remains under investigation

PULLMAN — The Pullman Police Department is still looking into an assault that was reported early last week on College Hill.

In hopes to identify the suspects involved, the agency has released additional photos of the supposed incident that left one man seriously injured.

Police were dispatched after receiving a report of men fighting in the street the early morning hours of Oct. 20 outside The Coug on Colorado Street.

Officers found that two male victims had witnessed a fight and attempted to intervene, but were attacked by a group of college-aged men.

One male was left unconscious after receiving significant head injuries. He was transported via ambulance to Pullman Regional Hospital for treatment.