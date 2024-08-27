Sections
Local NewsNovember 12, 2024

Atten-hut, a 4-star general

In a Veterans Day dinner, decorated U.S. Marine James Amos credits his UI mentors in 960s for their guidance

Anthony Kuipers
Gen. James F. Amos, left, and Cody Dotson, right, a midshipmen in the University of Idaho’s ROTC program, lay a wreath during the UI Veterans Day ceremony Monday in Moscow.
Gen. James F. Amos, left, and Cody Dotson, right, a midshipmen in the University of Idaho's ROTC program, lay a wreath during the UI Veterans Day ceremony Monday in Moscow.
A color guard with the University of Idaho’s ROTC programs presents the colors at the UI Veterans Day wreath-laying ceremony Monday in Moscow.
A color guard with the University of Idaho's ROTC programs presents the colors at the UI Veterans Day wreath-laying ceremony Monday in Moscow.
Members of the University of Idaho’s ROTC programs salute as the colors are presented at the UI Veterans Day wreath-laying ceremony Monday in Moscow.
Members of the University of Idaho's ROTC programs salute as the colors are presented at the UI Veterans Day wreath-laying ceremony Monday in Moscow.
American flags fill the northwest lawn of the University of Idaho Administration Building before the start of the UI Veterans Day wreath-laying ceremony Monday in Moscow.
American flags fill the northwest lawn of the University of Idaho Administration Building before the start of the UI Veterans Day wreath-laying ceremony Monday in Moscow.
University of Idaho Navy ROTC commanding officer Scott Brunson speaks on the history of Veterans Day at the UI Veterans Day ceremony Monday in Moscow.
University of Idaho Navy ROTC commanding officer Scott Brunson speaks on the history of Veterans Day at the UI Veterans Day ceremony Monday in Moscow.
Gen. James F. Amos, center, speaks to members of the University of Idaho’s ROTC programs, after the conclusion of the UI Veterans Day ceremony Monday in Moscow. Amos gave a keynote speech at the Veterans Appreciation Dinner held later that day at the ICCU Arena.
Gen. James F. Amos, center, speaks to members of the University of Idaho's ROTC programs, after the conclusion of the UI Veterans Day ceremony Monday in Moscow. Amos gave a keynote speech at the Veterans Appreciation Dinner held later that day at the ICCU Arena.
Cody Dotson, right, a midshipmen in the University of Idaho’s ROTC program, stands at ease during the UI Veterans Day ceremony Monday in Moscow.
Cody Dotson, right, a midshipmen in the University of Idaho's ROTC program, stands at ease during the UI Veterans Day ceremony Monday in Moscow.
University of Idaho Navy ROTC commanding officer Scott Brunson, left, shakes hands with University of Idaho President C. Scott Green before speaking at the UI Veterans Day ceremony Monday in Moscow.
University of Idaho Navy ROTC commanding officer Scott Brunson, left, shakes hands with University of Idaho President C. Scott Green before speaking at the UI Veterans Day ceremony Monday in Moscow.
Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Gen. James F. Amos, left, shakes hands with Cody Dotson, right, a midshipmen in the University of Idaho’s ROTC program, after the two laid a wreath at the UI Veterans Day ceremony Monday in Moscow.
Gen. James F. Amos, left, shakes hands with Cody Dotson, right, a midshipmen in the University of Idaho's ROTC program, after the two laid a wreath at the UI Veterans Day ceremony Monday in Moscow.

MOSCOW — Six hundred people gathered Monday in the ICCU Arena on the University of Idaho campus to celebrate veterans and listen to one of the university’s most accomplished graduates.

James Amos, a retired four-star general and 35th commandant of the U.S. Marine Corps, was the keynote speaker at the annual Veterans Appreciation Dinner. Amos was also present at the annual wreath-laying ceremony earlier in the day on the UI Administration Building lawn.

Amos told the crowd at the ICCU Arena that he was “a bit of a lost soul” when he first arrived on the Moscow campus as a UI freshman in 1965.

He credited his UI mentors for putting him on a trajectory that led to his decorated military career.

“Had they written me off, I surely wouldn’t be here standing in front of you tonight,” he said.

After graduating in 1970, Amos joined the Marines and was a pilot in numerous squadrons. He worked his way up the ranks until he became commandant of the USMC in 2010 in the midst of wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. He retired from active duty in 2014.

On Monday, Amos spoke about his work to help veterans after they have served. He said despite the widespread patriotism that emerged following the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, veteran unemployment ballooned until it peaked in 2010.

Amos said he and other leaders in Washington, D.C., initiated Hiring Our Heroes, a program that connects service members, veterans and military spouses with employers.

He said veteran unemployment is now “markedly” lower than nonveteran unemployment rate.

Amos said veterans bring leadership, adaptability and problem-solving skills to the workforce. He said they understand the value of diversity.

“There’s not a force, there’s not a business, there’s not an organization in the United States of America that’s more diverse than the American military,” he said.

Amos said employers are recognizing their attributes and are now hiring veterans “in spades.”

“It warms my heart as a former service chief,” Amos said.

Amos holds an honorary doctorate degree from UI. He lives in Charlotte, N.C. with Bonnie, his wife of 54 years. Bonnie grew up in Pullman and attended Pullman High School.

During Monday’s event, UI band members played each of the military branch songs, and the service members and veterans in the crowd stood up to be recognized.

Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.

