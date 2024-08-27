Attorney for former Clarkston administrator speaks out

A Spokane attorney representing the former Clarkston city administrator said his client, Steve Austin, is surprised a criminal charge has been filed against him, and is “entirely innocent” of any wrongdoing.

In a statement issued Thursday, attorney Michael Felice addressed the fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation charge filed Wednesday by Columbia County Prosecutor Dale Slack in Clarkston Municipal Court.

Austin, who was fired by the city last year, is accused of inappropriately touching and harassing a female subordinate. He is awaiting arraignment on the gross misdemeanor charge and has yet to see the state’s case against him, the attorney said.

“At this time, neither Mr. Austin or I have received court documents pertaining to the filing of the criminal charge,” Felice said in an email to the Lewiston Tribune. However, on Dec. 30, “after a lengthy hearing on the merits involving testimony, documentary exhibits, and video evidence,” two civil petitions for sexual assault protection orders were denied, Felice said.

The alleged victims in the case (whose names are not published per Tribune policy) “failed to establish, by even a preponderance of the evidence, that Mr. Austin committed sexual assault against them,” the attorney said.

In addition, the criminal charge surprised Austin, who maintains his innocence, Felice said. “It is our position that these matters should have been resolved internally by the City instead of through the initiation of a criminal investigation and then formal legal proceedings against him in court.”

In the fall of 2024, Pullman police officers were asked to conduct an investigation into allegations of Austin’s inappropriate conduct with two women who worked at Clarkston City Hall. Austin was their supervisor.