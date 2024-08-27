Austin accused of misdemeanor assault

A former Clarkston city administrator has been charged with one count of fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation for alleged workplace misconduct at Clarkston City Hall.
Steve E. Austin, who was fired by the city last year, is accused of inappropriately touching a female subordinate. He is awaiting arraignment and the opportunity to enter a plea.
In the fall of 2024, Pullman police conducted an investigation into the allegations, and the case was eventually sent to Columbia County for a charging decision.
Columbia County Prosecutor Dale Slack filed the gross misdemeanor charge against Austin on Wednesday in Clarkston Municipal Court. The maximum penalty for a gross misdemeanor is 364 days in jail and a $5,000 fine.
Austin, a 54-year-old Lewiston resident, has retained attorney Michael Felice, of Spokane, to handle his pending legal issues. He could not be reached for comment.
According to the latest court documents, Austin assaulted a female subordinate on Sept. 5 by touching her in an offensive manner. On that day, he reportedly held her hand for an uncomfortable amount of time, told her he was always there for her, and then hit her buttocks as she walked out of his office. Before the alleged incident, Austin said things that made the woman uncomfortable and rubbed her shoulders, according to the affidavit.
At a city council meeting in March, Austin allegedly touched both of her thighs and told her he was happy she was there. The alleged victim told police she is not an affectionate person and had been vocal about not wanting to be touched at work.
In August, the alleged victim wore a dress with a leg slit and offered to go home and change if it was inappropriate for the workplace. Austin reportedly told her it was fine, especially since she was young and had nice-looking legs.
According to the affidavit, Austin referenced how he had helped another woman get promoted, and that the alleged victim just needed to trust him “to get where she needed to go.”
The alleged victim told police she started going out of her way to look less nice at work, hoping it would help discourage Austin’s behavior. She estimated Austin had touched her 10 to 15 times, which made her feel “disgusted and sick.”
Because Austin was her superior, the woman said she was fearful of losing her job if she spoke out, but the alleged touching of her buttocks in September was the final straw.
At the beginning of 2024, Austin was promoted from his job as city clerk and treasurer after the Clarkston City Council voted to reinstate the long-dormant administrator position, which came with a $140,400 annual salary. After Austin was terminated, the administrator role was removed from the 2025 budget.
The Austin allegations initially involved two female co-workers, but Slack said only one criminal charge was warranted, based on evidence that can be provided in court.
Protection orders for both women were dismissed Dec. 30 after a lengthy hearing in Asotin County District Court. Austin’s next court appearance has not been scheduled.
