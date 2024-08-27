Sections
Local NewsMarch 19, 2025

Austin to get new judge for court case

Former city administrator’s trial date is still pending

Lewiston Tribune
Steve Austin
ASOTIN — A former Clarkston city administrator has requested a new judge for his pending criminal case in municipal court.

Steve Austin, who has pleaded not guilty to fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation, was on Tuesday’s Asotin County docket for trial setting. However, the trial date will not be set until a new judge is assigned to the case.

According to court documents, Judge Tina Kernan recused herself during the brief hearing, and Judge Tom Cox is expected to handle the matter. Spokane attorney Michael Felice, who represents Austin, appeared via Zoom.

Austin, who was fired by the city last year, is accused of inappropriately touching and harassing a female subordinate at City Hall.

