Local NewsOctober 4, 2024
Avista plans power outage in Elk City and Dixie
Lewiston Tribune

Avista Utilities customers in Elk City and Dixie should expected a planned power outage from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. today.

Avista estimates that about 700 customers will be affected by the outage. Those customers were notified ahead of time, according to Avista.

The power will be off so Avista crews can replace aging equipment in the area, according to a news release from the company.

Also during the outage, lane closures are expected on Idaho Highway 14 between milepost 34 and 35. Traffic control will be in place.

Customers who have questions can contact Avista at (800) 227-9187.

