Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessHealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll Question
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the WeekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
FlashbackOctober 15, 2024

Bad Weather Cuts Number Of Hunters

Poor weather conditions cut hunting pressure drastically yesterday in Nez Perce County pheasant hunting areas compared with that of Saturday’s opening day.

Gene DeReus, bird biologist for the Idaho Fish & Game Dep’t, said last night that check stations were manned on Tom Beall and at Garden Gulch and counted 78 hunters with 60 birds, an average of .8 birds per hunter. The average hunting time for bird was four hours and only three hunters were checked who got their limit of three.

On opening day, 382 hunters were checked at the two stations plus one in Tammany, Saturday’s bag was 354 pheasants.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

DeReus said it would not be proper to compare yesterday’s hunting results with other second days of recent years because the weather this year was far worse than in the other years.

The checkers counted 58 hunters with 43 birds on Tom Beall and 20 hunters with 17 birds at Garden Gulch. The check stations closed at 2 p.m., earlier than planned because of the weather and the scarcity of hunters.

This story was published in the Oct. 15, 1962, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.

Advertisement
Related
FlashbackOct. 15
Minister: Families Must Face Reality
FlashbackOct. 15
Officers At Junior High At Orofino Elected
FlashbackOct. 15
Editors To Be Given Tours Of Power Sites
FlashbackOct. 15
Downtown City Well Still Producing Sand With Water
Related
Alertness On Loose Balls Key To Idaho Earning Tie
FlashbackOct. 15
Alertness On Loose Balls Key To Idaho Earning Tie
Thousands Jam Airport To See Planes, Sky Jumpers,’Copters
FlashbackOct. 1
Thousands Jam Airport To See Planes, Sky Jumpers,’Copters
FlashbackOct. 1
Gold Discovered in Area 102 Years Ago
FlashbackOct. 1
Railroad Lodge President Supports Williams; Labor Council Chief Reiterates Dean Backing
FlashbackOct. 1
Ex-GI Recalls Ship Disaster
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
TermsPrivacy