Bad Weather Cuts Number Of Hunters

Poor weather conditions cut hunting pressure drastically yesterday in Nez Perce County pheasant hunting areas compared with that of Saturday’s opening day.

Gene DeReus, bird biologist for the Idaho Fish & Game Dep’t, said last night that check stations were manned on Tom Beall and at Garden Gulch and counted 78 hunters with 60 birds, an average of .8 birds per hunter. The average hunting time for bird was four hours and only three hunters were checked who got their limit of three.

On opening day, 382 hunters were checked at the two stations plus one in Tammany, Saturday’s bag was 354 pheasants.