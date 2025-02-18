Baskin-Robbins’ drive-through open after car crash over weekend

The drive-through window at Baskin-Robbins in Clarkston is open and the store is accepting DoorDash orders after a weekend accident at the business.

Baskin-Robbins is operating the drive-through during its regular business hours of 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., said Renee Charlton, owner of the business.

A disaster response crew installed a temporary covering in the wall and the ice cream shop at 1291 Bridge St. was able to reopen at 10 a.m. Sunday, less than 24 hours after the accident that happened at about 2 p.m. Saturday, Charlton said.