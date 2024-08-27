The drive-through window at Baskin-Robbins in Clarkston is open and the store is accepting DoorDash orders after a weekend accident at the business.

Baskin-Robbins is operating the drive-through during its regular business hours of 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., said Renee Charlton, owner of the business.

A disaster response crew installed a temporary covering in the wall and the ice cream shop at 1291 Bridge St. was able to re-open at 10 a.m. Sunday, less than 24 hours after the accident that happened at about 2 p.m. Saturday, Charlton said.